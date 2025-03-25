Kirby Smart Speaks on Latest Arrests of Georgia Football Players
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart commented on the latest arrest of two of his football players.
The Georgia Bulldogs had some unfortunate news over the weekend as two current players were arrested related to driving incidents. Nitro Tuggle was arrested for reckless driving and Speeding beyond the Maximum Limits and Marques Easley was arrested in Oconee County on Friday and was charged with reckless conduct and reckless driving. Both players have since been suspended indefinitely from team activities.
Following practice on Tuesday, head coach Kirby Smart took the podium and provided a comment on both events. Here is what he had to say:
"Disappointing obviously in those two young men and the decision making process in both of them... It's not been several months, it's been several years with defensive driving courses and classes.... It's no excuse but it's one thing we will continue to educate our guys and try to correct it."
An official statement was released by the Georgia Football athletic program on Thursday following reports surfacing of two players involved in separate driving incidents.
"ATHENS, Ga. --- Nitro Tuggle and Marques Easley have been suspended indefinitely from all team activities. There will be no further comment."
Tuggle is a returning sophomore for Georgia this season. He saw limited playing time as a true freshman but after flirting with the transfer portal and electing to stay in Athens this offseason, it was expected that he would see an expanded role in the offense this season. Easley was in the same recruiting class as Tuggle and was expected to be fighting for playing time this spring as the offensive line looks to replace four out of five starters this year.
