LOOK: Detroit Lions Showcase Former Georgia Bulldogs Working Out at Rookie Mini-Camp
The Detroit Lions have given fans a first look at the three Georgia Bulldog rookies who were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With the NFL Draft now concluded, teams have begun holding rookie mini-camps for players who were selected. Mini camps serve as a great way for teams to introduce new players to the style of practice they will be working in, as well as work with their new coaching staff for the first time.
It also serves as an excellent way for fans to get a first look at players with their new team, which is exactly what the Detroit Lions did earlier this week. In a video posted by the Lions' social media, fans can see rookie players partake in numerous drills and workouts.
Among those rookies, are the trio of former Georgia Bulldogs who were selected by the Lions in this year's NFL Draft. Wide receiver Dominic Lovett, safety Dan Jackson, and offensive lineman Tate Ratledge were all featured in the video and can even be seen wearing their new numbers.
The Lions will be looking to return to the playoffs for the third consecutive season this year and will likely rely heavily on their newly drafted rookies to accomplish this goal. Luckily, their newest members have had some vast experience in playing (and winning) championship games.
