LOOK: Part of Georgia Jersey Teased for Clemson Game
Part of Georgia's football jersey has been teased for the Clemson game, which is week one of the 2024 college football season.
SEC Media Days are taking place in Dallas, Texas right now which also means week one of college football is right around the corner. The Georgia Bulldogs are set to face the Clemson Tigers in week one in Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, Georgia for opening week. With the game inching closer, part of Georgia's jersey combination for the game has been leaked.
It was revealed on Twitter that Georgia will be wearing University themed black cleats for the football game. The last time the two teams met, Georgia defeated Clemson by a final score of 10-3 during the 2021 college football season. They wore their away white jerseys.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
