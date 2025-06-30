Los Angeles Chargers' Ladd McConkey Included in Top 100 NFL Players of 2025 Season
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been listed as one of the top 100 NFL players of the 2025 season.
The NFL's long-awaited "Top-100" list has returned as players around the league rank their top 100 players from the 2024 season and offer their own thoughts as to what makes these players so special.
One new face to this year's list is Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who makes his debut on the list at the No.100 spot. McConkey was a second-round selection by the Chargers in the 2024 NFL Draft and immediately made an impact on the roster, leading the team in receiving yards with 1,149.
"Coming from college, I had never seen a receiver run routes like that." Said Chargers teammate Joe Alt, "You're like 'Wow, this kid's special' and he has the ability to get open and make plays happen. It's impressive."
Other Chargers teammates remain steadfast that McConkey's impressive career is just getting started.
"I mean, he's going to be a future All-Pro." Said Chargers safety Derwin James. "I feel like he's one of the best receivers in this league for sure."
During McConkey's rookie season, the Chargers' pass catcher broke the franchise's record for receptions by a rookie and set a leauge record for receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff game.
As McConkey continues his already fantastic NFL career, the young receiver from Georgia has the opportunity to become one of the league's next great pass catchers and could easily be ranked higher on the list following his sophomore season in 2025.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily