Malakai Lee, 4-Star Prospect in 2026 Recruiting Class Announces Commitment Decision
Malakai Lee, one of the nation's top offensive line prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, has announced his commitment decision.
The Georgia Bulldogs have created some huge momentum on the recruiting trail this month, as the Dawgs have landed a litany of highly talented prospects and skyrocketed up the recruiting rankings.
Unfortunately, the Dawgs were unable to continue this momentum for their target, as 4-star prospect Malakai Lee has announced his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines. Lee was heavily recruited by the Bulldogs and other schools, including Texas and Alabama, but ultimately chose to continue his football career with Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines.
According to 247Sports, Lee stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs just over 315 pounds. His frame and athleticism have made him an excellent prospect to play offensive tackle for the Wolverines.
While missing out on a highly talented prospect such as Lee is certainly disappointing for the Dawgs. Kirby Smart and his staff will continue to diligently work to land other extremely talented prospects. The Bulldogs currently have 22 commits in a class that ranks fourth in the nation.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shardarius Toodle, LB
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Craig Daindridge, WR
