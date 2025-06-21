Malaki Starks Projected to Earn All-Rookie Honors During 2025 NFL Season
Baltimore Ravens rookie Malaki Starks has been projected to earn All-Rookie honors during the 2025 NFL season.
The beginning of the 2025 NFL season is just months away as the upcoming rookie class prepares to make its professional football debut. With the anticipation of the season growing, experts and analysts have begun making predictions for which NFL newcomers will make the biggest impact on their teams.
According to NFL.com, Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks has been projected to earn All-Rookie honors for the 2025 season. Starks
"The fit in Baltimore is perfect, as Starks’ center field chops will allow Kyle Hamilton to return to the overhang role that made him a first-team All-Pro in 2023." Wrote NFL.com's Gennaro Filice. "And Malaki has already endeared himself to his head coach."
From the moment he stepped on the field for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2022, it was apparent that Starks had unique abilities. One of the safety's first plays from scrimmage was an incredible interception against the Oregon Ducks, and his level of play only increased during his time at Georgia.
As Starks prepares for his rookie season with the Ravens, many are expecting the first-round draft pick to translate his fantastic collegiate career to the next level.
Starks and the Ravens will begin their 2025 season as they travel to Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 7th, to face the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. and will be aired on NBC.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily