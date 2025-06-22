Paul Finebaum States He is "Not Confident" in Georgia Quarterback Gunner Stockton
SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum has expressed his concern for Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton.
The Georgia Bulldogs are entering their 2025 college football season with a handful of questions surrounding their team. While the question of "who will be the starting quarterback?" appears to be answered in Gunner Stockton, some experts are remaining skeptical of the decision.
SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum is among those who are trepidatious of Gunner Stockton's abilities as quarterback. The college football personality has frequently voiced his concerns with Stockton and recently stated that he is not confident in his abilities.
"I'm not confident in Gunner Stockton," said Finebaum during his college football show. "I sat with Kirby a couple of weeks ago, and he acted like he was, but I'd like to give him a lie detector test. Carson Beck had his faults, but I'd much rather have him than Gunner Stockton."
Stockton's only start came during the Bulldogs' Sugar Bowl loss in the College Football Playoff last season. During the game, he completed 20 of his 32 pass attempts for a modest 234 yards and one touchdown.
Despite skepticism from outside voices, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has remained confident in Stockton's abilities to lead the Dawgs during the 2025 college football season.
Stockton is expected to make his second career start during the Bulldogs' season opener against the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
