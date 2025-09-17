SEC Power Rankings: Georgia Football Ranked Top Team in the Conference
The Georgia Bulldogs have been ranked as the best team in the SEC by the SEC Network.
The Georgia Bulldogs played their first conference game of the season this past weekend against the Tennessee Volunteers. It was arguably the best game of the entire season thus far and the Dawgs came away with an overtime win on the road.
The Bulldogs are now on a bye week before they play the Alabama Crimson Tide at home and after just their first conference win, media members are already very impressed with Kirby Smart's football team.
SEC Network members Alyssa Lang, Chris Doering, Ben Watson and Dari Nowkhah released their SEC power rankings after week three and the Georgia Bulldogs were listed as the top team in the conference.
The winner of the Tennessee vs Georgia matchup was likely going to be the team viewers were the highest on leaving the game, no matter who came out on top. However, Georgia has some big tests coming up on the schedule that will decide if they are indeed worth the hype this season. It starts with a home game against Alabama and then two weeks later they will travel to Auburn to the take on the Tigers. Texas and Ole Miss also remain on the schedule.
If Saturday's game was an indicator of the version of Gunner Stockton that Georgia is going to get for the remainder of the season, they are going to be in good shape. Just need to get some things cleaned up on defense.
