What We've Learned About Georgia Football So Far
The Georgia Bulldogs are just three practices into the fall camp portion of the preseason, but we’ve learned a good bit about this roster since they started practice on Thursday.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to kick off their 2025 season against the Marshall Thundering Herd on August 31st at Sanford Stadium. Fall camp started this week for the Bulldogs, having completed three practices, including the first padded practice of the season.
What We’ve Already Learned About Georgia
A Depth Concern Turned Strength?
As the month of January concluded for the Bulldogs, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Damon Wilson’s sudden exits from this roster left the Bulldogs seemingly undermanned at the DE and JACK positions entering the fall. However, with the additions of Elo Modozie, Isaiah Gibson, Chase Linton, Isaiah Gibson, and Darren Ikinnagbon to this room, it’s clear that they have plenty of options. Additionally, sources have indicated that Gabe Harris has had a great start to fall camp as a projected starter who missed spring practice.
Noah Thomas Shaping Up To Be Talk Of Camp
Sources were raving during the spring about former Texas A&M transfer Noah Thomas. The 6’6 wideout has continued to be a problem during fall camp, it appears through just the first three days. Thomas had to exit the spring scrimmage due to a stinger in his shoulder, but with Colbie Young showing what he did during spring ball and Noah Thomas further cementing himself this fall, it appears Georgia has two exciting weapons on the outside of this offense.
Josh McRay...
We are still waiting on visual and sourced confirmation of Josh McRay’s attendance at practice. The initial indication is that of an illness. However, sources have raved about the young backs in this room. Chauncey Bowens had a great spring game, Bo Walker was the talk of spring practice, and now it appears Dwight Phillips is the young back making plays at practice. The speedster found his way into the lineup a year ago as a true freshman, and it appears he will be doing so again early on this fall.
