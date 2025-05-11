Who Will Be the Next Commitment in the Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Recruiting Class?
With Georgia Football gaining so much momentum on the recruiting trail, who could be the Bulldogs' next commit?
The Georgia Bulldogs have been gaining momentum on the recruiting trail lately as their latest commit, Jordan Smith becoming the ninth commit in the Dawgs' 2026 class. Given that the Dawgs have had some large acquisitions recently, many fans are wondering who the next commit in Georgia's class could be.
Following the commitment of Jared Curtis, the Bulldogs have been making a heavy push to land 5-star offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell. Curtis has also been involved in the recruitment of Cantwell and the Dawgs seem to be trending in the right direction.
Another prospect who could be another addition to the Dawgs class is tight-end prospect Mark Bowman, who has frequently been compared to Bulldogs legend Brock Bowers. Adding Bowman to a highly talented class would be a massive accomplishment for Georgia.
The Bulldogs will look to continue their momentum on the 2026 recruiting trail and land as many talented prospects as possible. Currently, the Dawgs have nine commits in the 2026 class, ranking 10th in the country. Under Kirby Smart, Georgia has never signed a class outside of the top-5.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
