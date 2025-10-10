Why the Auburn Tigers Are a Dangerous Team for Georgia to Face
Why the Auburn Tigers are a dangerous team for Georgia to face this weekend.
The Georgia Bulldogs are headed to Auburn this weekend to take on the Tigers for a game that the experts are expecting to be a close game. The Dawgs are just a 3.5-point favorite which is a bit surprising considering how much the Tigers have struggled in conference play this year.
However, there is reason to believe that Auburn is a very dangerous team and why they could make things interesting against Georgia. Other than due to their talented defense, the Tigers are fighting for their head coach this weekend.
A loss to Georgia would out Auburn at 3-3 on the season and 0-3 in conference play. Year three is usually the point in a head coach's time with a program where improvement is shown or at the very least, a decision is made on whether or not they are right for the job. Hugh Freeze has recruited well at Auburn, he just hasn't been able to bring results on the field.
Freeze nearly got Kirby Smart and Georgia in 2023, the last time they came to Auburn and they will have the opportunity to do it this weekend. College football fans saw last weekend how dangerous a team that is fighting for their head coach's job at home is as the Florida Gators took down the Texas Longhorns. That's exactly what Auburn will be trying to do this weekend.
Coach Smart has had success against Auburn since taking the job at Georgia as he has only lost to them a single time. This year's matchup might be one of the biggest tests he has faced against the Tigers though.
