Will Georgia Bulldogs Linebacker CJ Allen Play Against the Charlotte 49ers?
As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for their week 13 matchup against the Charlotte 49ers, the status of linebacker CJ Allen remains in question.
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen has become one of the most prominent members of the Dawgs defense this season and is currently in the running for the Butkus Award this season. Allen has 78 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 3.5 tackles for loss on the season. He has been one of the best playmakers for the Bulldogs on defense and a key leader for the team.
Unfortunately for Allen, the linebacker's fantastic season came to a screeching halt last Saturday, when the linebacker suffered an apparent knee injury against the Texas Longhorns. Allen did not return to the contest following his injury, leaving his status for the remaining games this season in question.
Earlier this week, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart provided a rather unclear statement regarding the linebacker's status, but he appeared to be reassuring that his injury would not sideline Allen long-term.
"He will be week to week, and we will see when we can get him back," said Smart.
Given that Georgia's weekly injury report was not released because the Dawgs are not facing an SEC opponent, the status of Allen's availability will likely remain unknown until gameday. And while there has not been an official update to the linebacker's status, the quality of opponent Georgia is set to face this Saturday likely indicates that Georgia will be without Allen, at least for this week.
With Allen's absence this week appearing more and more likely, the Dawgs will look to other young linebackers on the roster to fill the void. Luckily for Georgia, the Bulldogs have a stable of extremely talented linebackers thanks to the recruiting prowess of Kirby Smart and Glenn Schumann
Georgia and Charlotte will begin their week 13 regular season matchup on Saturday, November 22nd, in Sanford Stadium. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 12:45 p.m., and coverage for this event will be made available on the SEC Network.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Charlotte 49ers
- Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 22nd, 2025
- Game time: 12:45 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play) and Matt Stinchcomb (color commentary)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!