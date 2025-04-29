Will Georgia Football Have a 1,000 Rusher During the 2025 College Football Season?
Will the Georgia Bulldogs end a more than five-year drought during the 2025 college football season?
For the past few decades, the Georgia Bulldogs have become synonymous with great running backs a strong running game, and extremely talented running backs that have wreaked havoc on opposing defenses.
But while the talent in the running back room has not decreased, the Dawgs have gone nearly five seasons without a 1,000-yard rusher. The last Georgia running back to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark was D'andre Swift, who rushed for 1,218 yards during the 2019 season. Since then, a handful of running backs have come close, but none have been able to surpass the 1,000-yard threshold.
As preparations continue and the 2025 college football season gets closer, one of the many questions surrounding the Bulldogs' program is whether or not the team will see a statistical return to form in the running game. Georgia has already made some key additions to the room and is also expected to have an extremely talented stable of running backs in 2025.
But despite more than adequate talent this season, some factors may limit the Dawgs' ability to produce a 1,000-yard rusher. One of those is that the Bulldogs seemed to have utilized a "run-by-committee" approach to their offense over the last few seasons. This means that rather than one or two-star running backs, the Dawgs will often split carries between three, sometimes four rushers.
Another factor to consider for the 2025 season, is that the Bulldogs' presumed starting quarterback, Gunner Stockton is also expected to carry the ball a handful of times per game. Stockton's running abilities have led to the assumption that his legs will also become a factor in the Dawgs' offensive attack. This would of course, decrease carries for the running back room overall.
While Kirby Smart's roster has gotten no less talented since the days of Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, D'andre Swift, and others. The Dawgs modern style of running the football is not nearly as conducive to producing 1,000-yard rushers as it once was. However, the talent of Georgia's 2025 roster certainly has teh ability to end the half-decade long drought.
