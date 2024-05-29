Jordyn Kee Commits to Georgia Basketball
Georgia Basketball head coach Mike White had his work cut out for himself when he took the Georgia Basketball coaching job. White took over a (6-26) basketball program over, the remnants of a putrid final season under then head coach Tom Crean. In his first season as head coach, White cracked .500, in his second season, the Bulldogs finished (20-17).
Now, White looks to continue to improve heading into year three, and he's been working on the recruiting and transfer trail to make it happen. The latest addition to the roster is high school guard Jordyn Kee. Kee committed to Georgia over Missouri, Michigan, Bryant, Georgiatown, and Florida State.
The 6'4 shooting guard comes to Georgia as a memeber of the 2024 recruiting class and will likely be enrolling at Georgia relatively soon. Kee averaged just north of 11.0 point per game on a state championship Sagemount high team.
