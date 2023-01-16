Skip to main content

PHOTOS: Georgia Celebrates Second Title in the Classic City

Georgia had their second consecutive parade down Lumpkin Street in the Classic City. We bring you the scenes from Saturday's championship parade.

Saturday in Athens holds a special place in the hearts of millions in the southeast that have ties to the University of Georgia. More commonly known as the Classic City, Athens played host to the second consecutive National Championship parade and celebration on Saturday. 

It's with heavy hearts that we remember a day that started with celebration and ended with the tragic loss of Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy in a horrific crash Saturday night. 

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those impacted by this tragedy. 

Logan Reed & Chandler LeCroy

Devin Willock

Devin Willock

Austin Blaske

CJ Smith

Adonai Mitchell

Wide REceivers

Kearis Jackson

Mekhi Mews

Logan Johnson

Braxton Hicks

Luke Bennett

3M6A9696
Tight Ends Ryland Goede, Brock Bowers, Oscar Delp

Running backs

Kendall Milton

Kenny McIntosh

George Pickens

Kendall Milton

Tykee Smith

Kelee Ringo

Dan Jackson

Julian Humphrey

Nyland Green

David Daniel

Smael Mondon

Jamon Dumas Johnson

CJ Madden

Darris Smith

Nazir Stackhouse & Zion Logue

Warren Brinson

Stetson Bennett

Sedrick Van Pran

Stetson Bennett

Stacy Searels

3M6A8774
3M6A8762
Glenn Schumann

Todd Monken

Will Muschamp

Dell McGee

Josh Brooks

Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart

3M6A8480
3M6A8464
3M6A8436
3M6A8418
3M6A8392
3M6A8365
3M6A8353
3M6A8302
3M6A8275
3M6A8244
3M6A3077
3M6A3037
3M6A3029
3M6A3013
3M6A2992
Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett

Tykee Smith

Dan Jackson

Malaki Starks

