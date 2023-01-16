PHOTOS: Georgia Celebrates Second Title in the Classic City
Georgia had their second consecutive parade down Lumpkin Street in the Classic City. We bring you the scenes from Saturday's championship parade.
Saturday in Athens holds a special place in the hearts of millions in the southeast that have ties to the University of Georgia. More commonly known as the Classic City, Athens played host to the second consecutive National Championship parade and celebration on Saturday.
It's with heavy hearts that we remember a day that started with celebration and ended with the tragic loss of Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy in a horrific crash Saturday night.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those impacted by this tragedy.