Thomas Blackshear is Kirby Smart's Latest Coastal Georgia Recruiting Win
Georgia and Kirby Smart continue to recruit Coastal Georgia well, most recently landing Savannah wide receiver Thomas Blackshear.
Georgia's coast stretches roughly 100 miles down the Atlantic Ocean, situated between South Carolina and Florida. It's an area known for great food, hard-working small towns, and excellent athletes.
Under Kirby Smart, Georgia has made the area a priority recruiting ground. For many years, the Bulldogs missed out on talent from the area. Allen Bailey, a McIntosh County product, played for Miami. Brunswick High at one point had two future NFL players in its secondary, Darius Slay and Justin Coleman, but neither played for Georgia.
But since Smart's arrival, the Bulldogs have plucked many crucial players from Savannah down through the Golden Isles. Warren McClendon, like Slay and Coleman, played at Brunswick High. Richard LeCounte, one of Smart's first big recruiting wins, played his ball at Liberty. Nolan Smith and Kamari Lassiter have Savannah roots. Currently on the roster, Jamal Meriweather (Brunswick) and Warren Brinson (Savannah) both hail from the coast.
Georgia doesn't show any signs of letting up. On Sunday, the Bulldogs landed a commitment from Calvary Day wide receiver Thomas Blackshear, a four-star prospect. The cousin of Buffalo Bills rookie Thomas Blackshear, Thomas is a special athlete who helped lead Benedictine to a GHSA-AAAA State Championship in 2022 before transferring to Calvary Day prior to last season. He's a big get for Smart.
Georgia's also in on Camden County tight end Elyiss Williams. The 6-foot-7, five-star prospect is the nation's No. 1 tight end and recently reaffirmed his commitment to the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs are one of the top teams in recruiting rankings year after year, and a lot of that has to do with how well they recruit nationally, but landing players from their own backyard is the key. After 40 years, it was a quarterback from Blackshear that won the national title after all.
