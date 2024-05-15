EDGE LaDamion Guyton Talks HIs First Offer from Georgia, What it Meant to Him
2027 EDGE LaDamion Guyton out of Savannah Christian Prep discusses how much his first college offer coming from Georgia football meant to him.
While most of Georgia's attention on the recruiting trail is focused on the 2025 recruiting class, the staff is always building for the future as well. LaDamion Guyton is no exception from that, as Georgia extended an offer to him before he even played high school football and was the first school to offer him. Dawgs Daily caught up with the 2027 EDGE prospect to discuss what the Georgia offer meant to him and more.
"It was a great moment," said Guyton. "Coach Uzo Diribe shot me the offer and it was actually my motivation going into the season and I had a great season."
It's still very early in the recruiting process for Guyton as he is just 15 years old but every big-time school has gotten into the mix on this one. Guyton mentioned Alabama just recently inserted themselves, but also said he isn't narrowing down his decision right now.
The Savannah Christian Prep rising star immediately pops when you see him on the football field. Despite it still being early in his high school career, Guyton already measures at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds. This is a name that will likely emerge as a top player in the country once he is ranked, and the amount of college offers that are rolling in reflects that. Certainly name that Georgia fans will want to keep tabs on until he signs the dotted line to the college of his choosing.
