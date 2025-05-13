Jackson Cantwell Commits to Miami Hurricanes - What's Next For Georgia Football?
Now that Jackson Cantwell is officially off the recruiting board for 2026, what is the next move for the Georgia Bulldogs?
The Georgia Bulldogs received some disappointing news on the recruiting trail this afternoon as highly-touted 2026 prospect Jackson Cantwell announced that he would be continuing his collegiate career with Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes.
Throughout Cantwell's recruiting process, Georgia heavily pursued the eventual Miami commit and reportedly felt "extremely optimistic" about landing him on the day of his decision. Sadly, that was not the case for Kirby Smart and his staff.
Cantwell is rated as a 5-star prospect, as well as the highest-ranked player in the country for the 2026 recruiting class. The extremely touted offensive lineman recently took visits to both Georgia and Oregon with Georgia being his most recent visit destination.
With an extremely desirable prospect no longer available to the Bulldogs, many wonder what the next step for Georgia is. While Cantwell was certainly a priority, the Dawgs have a handful of highly ranked offensive line prospects that they have been heavily recruiting and are extremely high on. Landing these prospects has always been extremely important to Georgia's 2026 class, with or without Cantwell's decision.
Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs will continue to feverously work to recruit more talented prospects for their 2026 recruiting class. The Dawgs are expected to host their annual recruiting "scavenger hunt" next week where a plethora of highly ranked prospects will be in Athens.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
