Rashad Johnson Commits to Georgia
Rashad Johnson, a 2025 safety, has announced his commitment to Georgia.
The momentum on the recruiting trail keeps piling up for Georgia this summer as they just added another name to the recruiting class. Rashad Johnson, a safety in the 2025 recruiting class, has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs. He chose Georgia over Penn State, Louisville and Texas A&M.
Johnson is rated a four-star prospect, the 323rd-best player, the 29th-ranked safety and the 43rd-best player in the state of Florida for the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247 sports composite rankings. He took official visits to Louisville, Penn State, Georgia and Texas A&M in that order.
The safety out of Bushnell, Florida becomes the second safety commit for Georgia alongside Jaylan Morgan. He also becomes the 20th commit for the Bulldogs as they continue to be in contention for potentially landing the top-rated class this cycle—another big day for Georgia on the recruiting trail.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Rashad Johnson, S
