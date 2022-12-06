Georgia Tech Basketball vs Georgia: How to Watch, Listen To, and Live Stream

Georgia Tech is going to put its undefeated record at home on the line this Tuesday when the Georgia Bulldogs pay a visit to Atlanta. Georgia is off to a nice start this season, but their wins have been against a group of teams that are not that impressive.

The same could be said for Georgia Tech, however. Tech's five wins have come against Division Two Clayton State, Northeastern, Georgia State, Northern Illinois, and North Alabama.

Georgia Tech is 5-3 this season heading into the game vs Georgia Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech leads the all-time series against Georgia 106-91 and got a nice victory last season in Athens. Georgia Tech snapped a five-game skid in the series with an 88-78 win last season at Stegeman Coliseum, the Jackets’ first win in Athens since 2013. Last year's win against the Bulldogs was the first time that Georgia Tech had won the rivalry game under head coach Josh Pastner.

The defense for Georgia Tech has been the team's best attribute to start the season. The offense is still coming along and this is likely going to have to be another game in which the Yellow Jackets rely on their defense. Tech has limited its foes to 25.6% from the three-point range this season, which leads the ACC and ranks 12th nationally (KenPom). Only Utah (31.3%), Marquette (39.1%), and Iowa (34.6%) have connected on 30 percent or better.

It is sure to be a highly contested game and despite having a worse record than the Bulldogs, Georgia Tech is a slight home favorite tomorrow night.

Here is how you can watch Georgia Tech vs Georgia on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Georgia

Who: Georgia Tech vs Georgia

When: 7:00 p.m., Tuesday

Where: McCamish Pavillion, Atlanta (GA)

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM | SiriusXM ch. 371, SXM app 371 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn. Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra | Analyst: Randy Waters

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!



Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech commit Patrick Screws receives an offer from Ole Miss, might visit

Georgia Tech's Brent Key discusses improving the roster

Brent Key discusses Georgia in the introductory press conference

Defensive lineman Elijah Douglas de-commits from Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech offers 2023 running back Evan Dickens

Jose Alvarado scores career-high 38 points to lead Pelicans to win over Nuggets

Georgia Tech WBB defeats Belmont 59-55 to move to 7-2

Former Georgia Tech commit Zachariah Keith commits to West Virginia

Which Georgia Tech commits will be in Atlanta for official visits next weekend?