Georgia Tech Basketball vs North Carolina: First-Half Thoughts

Georgia Tech came on the road today to face North Carolina in their conference opener. The Yellow Jackets have won two straight and are facing a reeling North Carolina team that has lost four in a row.

The Tar Heels did get a big boost today with Armando Bacot returning from injury today. Bacot was the preseason ACC player of the year and one of the top rebounders in the ACC.

Georgia Tech has hung around in this game and will have a chance to possibly win this game in the end with a good second half.

So what are the first-half takeaways from this game?

1. The Run At The End Of The Half From North Carolina Was Devastating

Deebo Coleman shot the ball well early against North Carolina Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech had a brief lead against North Carolina, but it quickly evaporated. The Tar Heels went on an 11-0 run to stretch the lead to 13 before the end of the half. Caleb Love only has two points, but North Carolina has not needed him so far. R.J. Davis and Bacot have been leading the way in this game. Davis leads the way for the Tar Heels with 13 points and Bacot has ten.

The Yellow Jackets played well for the first 17 minutes of the game, but that end-of-the-half run by North Carolina could prove to be the difference at the end of the game.

2. Rebounding Was a Huge Issue For Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech was outrebounded 26-12 by North Carolina Georgia Tech Athletics

My biggest concern in this game for Georgia Tech was North Carolina's size, especially if Bacot was able to play for North Carolina. He did play and his presence on the glass was noticed in the first couple of minutes of the game when he grabbed three rebounds.

For the half, North Carolina outrebounded Georgia Tech 26-12. That is a massive gap and if the Yellow Jackets can't rebound the ball better and be more active on the glass, this game could get uglier.

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Will Georgia Tech pursue a quarterback in the transfer portal?

Georgia Tech Basketball vs North Carolina: Preview and Prediction

Details of Brent Key's contract emerge

Georgia Tech defensive back Derrik Allen enters the transfer portal

Georgia Tech Offensive Lineman Paula Vaipulu enters the transfer portal

Georgia Tech quarterback Taisun Phommachanh enters the transfer portal

Host of Georgia Tech coaches visit 2023 prospect, Cameron Wallace

Georgia Tech offers three-star defensive lineman Rodney Lora

Georgia Tech linebacker target Taye Seymour de-commits from East Carolina

Georgia Tech offers USF tight end, Jackson Long