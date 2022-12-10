Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Basketball vs North Carolina: Live Updates

Stay tuned here for live updates from Georgia Tech's matchup with UNC

Georgia Tech opens conference play on the road today against the preseason No. 1 team in the country today. The Yellow Jackets come into the game today winners of two straight while the Tar Heels have been unable to live up to their lofty preseason ranking and have lost four straight. You can bet that North Carolina and head coach Hubert Davis are going to be anxious to end this losing streak and get their season back on track against Georgia Tech. 

Georgia Tech is going to be going with the same starting lineup for today's matchup in Chapel Hill. Deebo Coleman, Miles Kelly, Ja'von Franklin, Jalon Moore, and Deivon Smith will be starters for the Yellow Jackets. 

Georgia Tech guard Deivon Smith

Georgia Tech will look to open up conference play with a win against North Carolina

After missing the game against Virginia Tech, it appears that North Carolina big man Armando Bacot is going to be in the starting lineup today for North Carolina. Bacot was the ACC preseason player of the year and is the No. 2 rebounder in the ACC. 

Be sure to refresh the page and stay right here for live updates from Georgia Tech and North Carolina!

1st Half

  • Deebo Coleman scores the first basket for Georgia Tech. Yellow Jackets lead 2-1
  • Bacot has been active early. Two points and three rebounds
  • Hope to see Georgia Tech take advantage of North Carolina's defense, which is ranked last in the ACC
  • Coleman hits a three and has all five of Georgia Tech's points. 7-5 lead for North Carolina
  • Timeout with 15:43 to go in the first half and North Carolina leads 9-5. 
  • Miles Kelly is finally on the scoreboard and hits a three that cuts the North Carolina lead to 9-8
  • Jordan Meka, Kyle Sturdivant, and Lance Terry on the floor now for Georgia Tech
  • Miles Kelly hits another three-point shot and ties the game at 11-11. Six points for Kelly
  • Rodney Howard is now on the floor for Georgia Tech, replacing Franklin
  • Georgia Tech timeout with 11:14 to go in the first half. North Carolina leads 15-11

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Will Georgia Tech pursue a quarterback in the transfer portal?

Georgia Tech Basketball vs North Carolina: Preview and Prediction

Details of Brent Key's contract emerge

Georgia Tech defensive back Derrik Allen enters the transfer portal

Georgia Tech Offensive Lineman Paula Vaipulu enters the transfer portal

Georgia Tech quarterback Taisun Phommachanh enters the transfer portal

Host of Georgia Tech coaches visit 2023 prospect, Cameron Wallace

Georgia Tech offers three-star defensive lineman Rodney Lora

Georgia Tech linebacker target Taye Seymour de-commits from East Carolina

Georgia Tech offers USF tight end, Jackson Long

Georgia Tech guard Deivon Smith
Basketball

Georgia Tech Basketball vs North Carolina: Live Updates

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Pyron
Football

Will Georgia Tech Pursue A Quarterback In The Transfer Portal?

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech forward Jalon Moore
Basketball

Georgia Tech Basketball vs North Carolina: Official Preview and Prediction

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech interim head coach Brent Key
Football

New Details Emerge On Brent Key's Contract

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen To, and Live Stream Georgia Tech vs North Carolina

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech defensive back Derrik Allen
Football

Georgia Tech Defensive Back Derrik Allen Enters Transfer Portal

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Football
Football

Georgia Tech Offensive Linemen Paula Vaipulu Enters the Transfer Portal

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech quarterback Taisun Phommachanh
Football

Report: Quarterback Taisun Phommachanh has entered the Transfer Portal

By Jackson Caudell
Cam Wallace
Football Recruiting

Host of Georgia Tech Coaches Pay Visit to 2023 Target Cameron Wallace

By Jackson Caudell