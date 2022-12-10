Georgia Tech Basketball vs North Carolina: Live Updates

Georgia Tech opens conference play on the road today against the preseason No. 1 team in the country today. The Yellow Jackets come into the game today winners of two straight while the Tar Heels have been unable to live up to their lofty preseason ranking and have lost four straight. You can bet that North Carolina and head coach Hubert Davis are going to be anxious to end this losing streak and get their season back on track against Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech is going to be going with the same starting lineup for today's matchup in Chapel Hill. Deebo Coleman, Miles Kelly, Ja'von Franklin, Jalon Moore, and Deivon Smith will be starters for the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech will look to open up conference play with a win against North Carolina Georgia Tech Athletics

After missing the game against Virginia Tech, it appears that North Carolina big man Armando Bacot is going to be in the starting lineup today for North Carolina. Bacot was the ACC preseason player of the year and is the No. 2 rebounder in the ACC.

1st Half

Deebo Coleman scores the first basket for Georgia Tech. Yellow Jackets lead 2-1

Bacot has been active early. Two points and three rebounds

Hope to see Georgia Tech take advantage of North Carolina's defense, which is ranked last in the ACC

Coleman hits a three and has all five of Georgia Tech's points. 7-5 lead for North Carolina

Timeout with 15:43 to go in the first half and North Carolina leads 9-5.

Miles Kelly is finally on the scoreboard and hits a three that cuts the North Carolina lead to 9-8

Jordan Meka, Kyle Sturdivant, and Lance Terry on the floor now for Georgia Tech

Miles Kelly hits another three-point shot and ties the game at 11-11. Six points for Kelly

Rodney Howard is now on the floor for Georgia Tech, replacing Franklin

Georgia Tech timeout with 11:14 to go in the first half. North Carolina leads 15-11

