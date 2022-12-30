Georgia Tech Basketball vs Virginia: Game Preview and Prediction

Georgia Tech has had a nice layoff since losing against Clemson last week and they are going to ring in the new year with a matchup against one of the best teams in the ACC, No. 13 Virginia.

After starting the season off well and rising as high as No. 2 in the country, Virginia has stumbled in two of their last three games. The Cavaliers lost to Houston, who is one of the best teams in the country, and Miami, who is in first place in the ACC right now. They have played two really good teams and they are going to be looking to get back on the right track Saturday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets are 6-1 at home this season, with their only loss to Clemson and their most significant win coming over Georgia (79-77) on Dec. 6.

Can Georgia Tech pull a massive upset against Virginia? Dawson Powers-USA TODAY Sports

I don't think it is any question that Virginia is the best team that Georgia Tech has faced this season. The Cavaliers are known for their tough defense, but their offense is efficient as well. Virginia owns the third-best offensive efficiency rating (113.5), according to KenPom.com, of any Tech opponent to date (No. 15 nationally) and the best defensive efficiency rating (91.4, 21st nationally).

Tech is looking to snap a nine-game skid in the series against Virginia. The Yellow Jackets’ only wins against Tony Bennett’s Cavalier teams have occurred at McCamish Pavilion (2013 and 2016). Since Tech joined the ACC, the Yellow Jackets are 38-45 against Virginia.

It would be a pretty big upset if the Yellow Jackets did find a way to keep this game close. The lack of size and rim protection has allowed teams to score the ball in the paint and that is what Clemson did in their big win in Atlanta last week. The perimeter defense still remains a strength of Georgia Techs, however. Tech has permitted its opponents to make just 26.3 percent of their three-point field goal tries this season (Alabama State was 4-for-20, North Carolina 3-for-13, and Clemson 5-of-18 in the last three games). Tech leads the ACC and ranks No 7 in the nation in three-point percentage defense.

So can Georgia Tech's struggling offense score enough against the Virginia defense?

Georgia Tech has had a struggling offense for much of the 2022 season Georgia Tech Athletics

One player that has found a way to bring offense to Georgia Tech is Kyle Sturdivant. Sturdivant was a starter at point guard at the beginning of the season but has transitioned to coming off of the bench and he has played well in the last two games. Sturdivant has achieved season highs in points in each of Tech’s last two games – 13 vs. Alabama State, and 14 vs. Clemson. He has hit 11-of-20 shots from the floor and 4-of-8 from three-point range.

One player whose presence has been missed is big man Ja'von Franklin. Franklin has been limited to 21 total minutes in Tech’s last three games, including a DNP vs. Alabama State, due to a groin strain suffered on Dec. 10 at North Carolina. He did not grab a rebound in either game and scored just seven points total. He still ranks No. 2 in the ACC and 27th nationally in blocked shots (2.0 per game).

Deivon Smith leads the ACC with a 2.86-1 assist/turnover ratio. He has 40 assists (3.3 per game) against just 14 turnovers and has recorded zero turnovers in four of his last five games. Smith’s ratio last season was 1.1-1.

Prediction

Georgia Tech is looking for its first ACC win of the year Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech does not want to start 0-3 in conference play, but I think Virginia is one of the more well-rounded teams in the country and they can't really afford to lose another game. Jayden Gardner is one of the most underrated players in the ACC and will be the top-scoring option for the Cavaliers.

The Virginia defense is the unit that concerns me the most. Georgia Tech has had trouble scoring in nearly every game it has played this year and I don't know how many points the Yellow Jackets can muster in this game.

Despite the game being at home, I think Virginia wins comfortably.

Final Score: Virginia 74, Georgia Tech 55

