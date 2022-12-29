Analyzing Georgia Tech's Offensive Line After Signing Day

It is no secret that Georgia Tech's offensive line was the weak point of not only the offense but the entire team in 2022. While the group was young, they did not play well, and for the Yellow Jackets to have a successful 2023 season under Brent Key, this unit is going to have to improve substantially. The offensive line is going to be led by Geep Wade next season. Wade coached this past season at App State.

The good news for the Yellow Jackets is the guys they started last year are going to be a year older and have a year of experience under their belt. Corey Robinson II was a first-year starter at left tackle after transferring over from Kansas, Pierce Quick is back at left guard, and Weston Franklin will be back at center. Right guard is a position of intrigue for me heading into the spring. Former walk-on Joe Fusile played the majority of the season at right guard, but Jordan Williams moved over from right tackle and played at that spot at the end of the season while Jakiah Leftwich manned the right side of the line.

The depth for the O-Line did take a bit of a hit with the transfer of Paula Vaipulu, who started at left guard at times this past season. R.J. Adams also transferred to Memphis. Georgia Tech also signed five offensive linemen in its 2023 recruiting class.

So will the line have the same starters as last season or will there be changes?

Heading into the spring, I expect the starters from last year to be the leaders, but because of how poorly the line played, no position is safe.

The right guard battle is going to be interesting and I want to see if Williams's move there at the end of the season is permanent or not. I also want to see if anyone can seriously challenge for playing time. Clemson transfer Paul Tchio did not make the impact some thought he would last season, but he could be in the mix with a good spring. Freshman tackle Tyler Gibson started to earn playing time at the end of the season and he should be in the mix at left tackle in the spring. Wing Green could also factor

Could any freshman help the Yellow Jackets up front?

The highest-rated signee for Georgia Tech according to 247Sports was interior offensive lineman Gabe Fortson (North Cobb Christian, GA). Other signees include Patrick Screws, Elias Cloy, Benjamin Galloway, and Ethan Mackenny. Screws and Cloy are listed as interior linemen on 247 and Galloway and Mackenny are listed as tackles. It is tough for a true freshman to crack the lineup, especially on the offensive line, but considering how the group performed in 2022, I would not discount the possibility. Every spot should be up for grabs.

Improvement is paramount for the offensive line heading into next season. It might just be the most important position for Georgia Tech in the spring.

