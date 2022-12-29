Georgia Tech Linebacker Ace Eley To Play In NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Georgia Tech's leading tackler from the 2022 season is going to have a chance to improve his draft stock this offseason by accepting an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Eley becomes the second Yellow Jacket to accept an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Wide receiver Malachi Carter accepted his invitation earlier this week and both Eley and Carter are going to have a chance to improve their 2023 NFL Draft stock. Neither player is featured in the early rounds of any NFL mock drafts, but playing in this game in front of NFL scouts can be a big difference maker for their futures in April.

Ace Eley was the leading tackler for Georgia Tech in 2022 Georgia Tech Athletics

This past season, Eley elevated himself to be one of the top linebackers in the ACC. He finished the season with 118 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and four forced fumbles. He and Charlie Thomas were one of the top linebacker tandems in the ACC this season and are going to be hard to replace next season. Eley was named a second-team All-ACC linebacker by the AP.

The 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is going to take place on January 28th, 2023.

