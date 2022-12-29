Jason Semore Nominated For FootballScoop's Linebackers Coach of The Year

Georgia Tech had one of the best linebacker tandems in the ACC and the country this season with Ace Eley and Charlie Thomas and the guy responsible for coaching them is getting recognition for the great work he did.

Yellow Jackets linebackers coach Jason Semore is being nominated as linebackers coach of the year by FootballScoop. The difference in how FootballScoop hands out should be noted. Instead of writers or members of the media voting on the awards, FootballScoop lets fellow coaches decide who gets to be nominated and win the awards. This shows that Semore's job this year was recognized by his peers in the coaching profession and it is well deserved.

Jason Semore did an excellent job of coaching Georgia Tech's linebackers this season Atlanta Journal-Constitution- Georgia Tech Athletics

Both Eley and Thomas were named second-team All-ACC by the AP after this season. Eley finished the season with 118 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and four forced fumbles. Thomas tallied 112 tackles, two sacks, two pass deflections, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Semore also did a good job of helping Georgia Tech's special teams unit. He took over the title of special teams coordinator after the firing of Geoff Collins and while the unit still had its hiccups, it was improved from the first four games of the season.

It appears that Semore will be back on the initial staff under first-year head coach Brent Key. Semore is going to be tasked with helping replace Eley and Thomas next season and that is going to be quite the task.

This nomination is well deserved and look for Semore being mentioned on lists like this for years to come.

