Georgia Tech vs Marquette: First-Half Observations

Looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season on Monday night against Utah, Georgia Tech was going to face Shaka Smart and Marquette tonight.

The Yellow Jackets were looking to have a better start to this game and not get down early as they did against Utah. The notable thing about the starting lineup was that Rodney Howard was not in it and head coach Josh Pastner opted to start transfer Ja'von Franklin in this game instead.

Here are my thoughts from the first half of action between these two teams at the Fort Myers tip-off.

1. Georgia Tech had Yet Another Slow Start

Georgia Tech's offense has been slow starting this season Georgia Tech Athletics

Against Utah on Monday, the Yellow Jackets were down 23-4 early in the game, and despite a solid second half on offense, the deficit was too much to overcome.

Tonight against Marquette, Georgia Tech once again got off to a slow start on offense. In the first six and a half minutes of the game, Marquette got off to a 15-2 lead and Tech was in a deep hole early.

This is not a great offensive team and for Georgia Tech to give them a better chance to win games, they have to find a way to start games better on offense. The defense was good in the first three games, but it has not been as good in the last two (especially in the first half).

For the first half, Georgia Tech shot 34.4% from the field and 20% from three-point range. That is not going to get it done.

2. Starting Ja'von Franklin Was The Right Move

Ja'von Franklin had a solid first half against Marquette Georgia Tech Athletics

Howard has been struggling as a starter this year and Pastner made the call to start Franklin instead. Not a lot went right for Georgia Tech in the first half, but Franklin was solid in his first start for the Yellow Jackets.

At the half, Franklin has 10 points and six rebounds for Tech, while shooting 3-4 from the field. He also has two blocks and a steal.

If he can keep this performance up, we might be seeing Franklin in the starting lineup moving forward.

3. The Three-Point Shooting Has Been Terrible...Again

Georgia Tech is shooting 2-10 from three-point range in the first half and it has continued its poor shooting start to the season. Deebo Coleman hit a three right before the end of the half, but it was a terrible start from behind the arc for the Yellow Jackets.

