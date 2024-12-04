Georgia Tech Recruiting: Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson Officially Signs With the Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech has officially signed four-star cornerback Dalen Penson. Penson had been committed to Georgia Tech since June and was a great early evaluation for this staff. Penson took a late visit to USC but did not back off of his commitment to the Yellow Jackets. He, four-star safety Tae Harris, three-star safety Fenix Felton, three-star safety Jayden Barr, and three-star safety Elgin Sessions make up a solid DB class for Georgia Tech. Penson is the 9th prospect to officially sign with Georgia Tech this mroning.
Penson is one of the best corners in the nation and earlier, he was named one of the best athletes by On3 Sports Charles Power:
"Dalen Penson may be the smallest prospect featured here, but is also one of the most explosive. The Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek product is a national-level hurdler and a state champion in multiple track and field events. He’s also registered as a top athlete in the combine setting."
- 5-foot-10, 165 pounds
- 49-5.5 foot triple jump -state champion (2024)
- 14.05 second 110 meter hurdles – state champion (2024), 16th place at New Balance Nationals
- 4.5 second 40-yard dash, 4.2 second shuttle, 10+ foot broad jump at college camps
Penson has been a Georgia Tech commit since early June. According to 247Sports, Penson is the No. 77 player in the country, No. 2 athlete in the country and No. 11 player in the state of Georgia.
Some stats and notes on Penson courtesy of 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins:
"Also competes in track and field events. Georgia AAA state champion in the triple jump as a sophomore. Also took silver in the 110-meter hurdles and qualified for the New Balance Nationals where he placed fifth in the event. Top marks include 11.13 in the 100, 14.21 in the 110h, 41.93 in the 300h, 20-6 in the LJ and 45-10 in the TJ.
2023: Georgia Region 5-AAA Athlete of the Year. Georgia Region 5-AAA second-team QB. Two-way player for Sandy Creek, getting snaps at QB and DB. Passed for 1,052 yards and 8 TD while also running for 814 yards and 8 TD while averaging 7.9 YPC.
2022: Caught 22 passes for 432 yards and 4 TD."
2025 Georgia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
2. Three Star DB Elgin Sessions
4. Three Star OT Xavier Canales
9. Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
Additional Links:
Georgia Tech Football: Live 2025 Signing Day Tracker for the Yellow Jackets
Report: Georgia Tech Athletic Director J Batt Finalizing New Five-Year Deal That Will Extend Him Through 2029
Georgia Tech Football: Brent Key Believes There Was A Missed Targeting Call At End Of Game vs Georgia