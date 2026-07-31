Final Depth Chart Projection For Georgia Tech's Offense Entering Fall Camp

Fall Camp is almost here for Brent Key and the Georgia Tech football program.

The Yellow Jackets enter the season in an interesting position. They were picked to finish 5th in the ACC preseason poll released earlier this week, but it still seems that nationally, the team is being overlooked due to the amount of change they have gone through on their coaching staff and roster.

But the identity of this program is not going to change under Brent Key.

Over the course of the next month, the coaching staff is going to be tasked with figuring out the order of the depth chart, which will be interesting on offense.

Before Fall Camp begins, here is my projection for how the depth chart shakes out on offense.

Quarterback

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Alberto Mendoza

Backup: Grady Adamson, Graham Knowles, or Cole Bergeron

This much we do know, Alberto Mendoza is going to be the starting quarterback for the Yellow Jackets in 2026.

The rest is a bit of a mystery.

Grady Adamson, Graham Knowles, and Cole Bergeron are going to compete for the backup job and while I think Adamson has the legup in the competition, none of these players have started a game or played much in a game at all.

Mendoza has big shoes to fill, replacing Haynes King, but the former Indiana quarterback is going to enter Fall Camp as the projected starter.

Running Back

Michigan running back Justice Haynes (22) runs for a touchdown against Michigan State defensive back Malcolm Bell (14) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starter: Justice Haynes

Backup: Malachi Hosley

This is the best position group on the team heading into the 2026 season and it is one of the best running back rooms in the country.

Justice Haynes was the big transfer addition for Georgia Tech this offseason and he was one of the best running backs in the country through the first seven games of the season in 2025. A foot injury cut his year short, but he is set for a big bounce back.

Malachi Hosley would be the starter at a lot of different power four programs, but he is going to form quite the tandem with Haynes. Hosley ran for over seven yards per carry last season for Georgia Tech.

Wide Receiver

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen (85) runs after a catch against the Syracuse Orange in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter (outside)- Isaiah Fuhrmann

Backup- Jaiven Plummer

Starter (slot)- Jordan Allen

Backup- Jeffar Jean-Noel

Starter (outside)- Dalen Penson

Backup- Debron Gatling

This is the position that I am watching closely this fall and the one that I feel the least confident in projecting.

I think that Georgia Tech is going to be using more tight end looks in George Godsey's offense and the Yellow Jackets may not use a lot of three or more receiver looks this season, at least to start.

Allen and Fuhrmann are safe bets to see plenty of playing time, but there is a lot of uncertainty as to who else is going to be in the rotation. Penson is switching over from cornerback, Gatling and Plummer don't have many career catches, and it is hard to project if any of the four freshmen receivers will be ready to play immediately.

Tight end

Starters: Gavin Harris, Chris Corbo, or Spencer Mermans

Backup: Kevin Roche Jr

No, Georgia Tech is not going to start three tight ends (I think?), but I think that the Yellow Jackets are going to use a lot of different players to fulfill different roles, not unlike they did previously.

Harris and Corbo are talented pass catchers, while Mermans was one of the best blocking tight ends at the FCS level. Roche Jr had an excellent spring and at minimum is going to be a redzone threat for the Yellow Jackets.

I think this is going to be one of the best units on the team this season.

Left Tackle

Starter: Ethan Mackenny

Backup: Jordan Floyd

Mackenny is going to be one of the veterans up front for Georgia Tech after playing over 750 snaps a season ago. Mackenny has gotten progressively better over the course of the last three seasons and 2026 could be his best yet.

The competition for the backup spot is going to be worth watching and I will say that about all of the offensive line positions. Jordan Floyd, Markell Samuel, and others are going to be involved and the depth of all five positions is a question mark (like it is for most teams nowadays).

Left Guard

Starter: Kevin Peay Jr

Backup: Courtney Heard

This is going to be one of the position battles to watch during fall camp. Joe Fusile has been manning this spot for a few years, but he is gone now and there are going to be a number of players vying for this spot.

Peay Jr is going to have a chance to earn a starting spot for the first time in his career, but don't be surprised if Courtney Heard pushes for snaps, even though he is a true freshman.

Center

Starter: Joseph Ionata

Backup: Will Reed

Ionata is going to take over as the starting center for Georgia Tech after transferring in from Alabama and he was already looking like a real leader for this unit in the spring. I think he is a breakout candidate worth watching and could really help elevate this unit.

Reed was the backup center during the spring and I think the former Princeton transfer is going to remain there, though he is a candidate to move around to different positions due to his experience.

Right Guard

Starter: Malachi Carney

Backup: Courtlin Heard

Carney was solid for the Yellow Jackets at right tackle last season and he is now going to be moving inside to right guard. He is going to be a veteran presence for this team and was a solid pass blocker.

Courtlin Heard is going to be competing for a spot along the offensive line, just like his brother and while Carney's spot on the O-Line is secure, Heard brings the size the Yellow Jackets are looking for and he was impressive during the spring.

Right Tackle

Starter: Jameson Riggs

Backup: Markell Samuel

The other spot that is up for grabs in fall camp. After two seasons of development, Jameson Riggs is going to enter fall camp with a chance to become the starting right tackle for Georgia Tech, but he is going to need to fend off Oklahoma State transfer Markell Samuel.