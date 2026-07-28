Ranking Georgia Tech's Best Backup Options at Every Offensive Position

When you hear the word "position battles", you might only think about who is battling to be the starters, not necessarily the backups and the depth, but those can be just as important in a lot of cases.

A lot of focus for the Yellow Jackets is on the position battles to see who is going to be a starter, and that is especially true on offense, where Georgia Tech is replacing its quarterback, wide receivers, tight ends, and three offensive linemen up front.

We have talked a lot about who the starters might be, but who could be the backups at each position and how confident should Georgia Tech feel about them?

9. Left Guard

Projected starter: Kevin Peay Jr

Projected backup: Courtney Heard

This is not to say that these players can't be good, but Peay Jr only played four snaps last season, while Heard is a true freshman.

During the spring, the coaching staff praised both Courtney and Courtlin Heard for how quickly they had picked up on everything and I think there is a chance they will challenge for playing time, especially if Peay falters as the starter (assuming he wins the job).

Talent is there, experience is not, which is going to be a theme across the offensive line.

8. Right Guard

Projected starter: Malachi Carney

Projected backup: Courtlin Heard

As you can see, I have a lot of belief in the Heard twins to take a backup spot at least.

Both players have the kind of size and power that Brent Key and Allen Mogridge want up front and with Carney entrenched as the starter at right guard, either of the Heard twins could stake their claim as the backup left or right guard.

Other names to know for either guard spot include Xavier Canales or Will Reed.

7. Left Tackle

Projected starter: Ethan Mackenny

Projected backup: Jordan Floyd

Mackenny is going to be one of the cornerstones of this offense, but whoever is backing him up is going to be light on experience.

I think that Floyd is ready to challenge for a spot on the two-deep after a couple of developmental seasons. If he is not ready, the coaching staff could move either Markell Samuel to left tackle or perhaps a surprise backup candidate could emerge, such as Favour Edwin or Andrew Rosinski.

I will give Floyd the nod for now, but his inexperience puts the position here.

Projected starter: Alberto Mendoza

Projected Backup: Grady Adamson

While Mendoza is entering fall camp as the starter, there is going to be a competition for the backup quarterback spot and that is going to matter. Injuries happen of course, but what if Mendoza falters and disappoints? Would Brent Key consider making a quarterback change in that scenario?

The Yellow Jackets are hoping that Mendoza sticks at quarterback, but they need to have confidence in the other players on this roster if not. Adamson has a lot of talent and is a mobile quarterback with good touch and a strong arm.

Adamson will battle with Graham Knowles and Cole Bergeron for the spot, but I lean towards Adamson after a solid spring.

5. Wide receiver

Projected starters: Jordan Allen, Isaiah Fuhrmann, and Dalen Penson

Projected Backups: Jaiven Plummer, Debron Gatling, and Rahkeem Smith

Wide Receiver is the biggest question mark on the Georgia Tech team and that is mostly due to the depth.

Allen and Fuhrmann are the only two receivers on the roster with any sort of real production, while the depth has little to know production. Plummer has two career catches, Smith had solid production at Delaware State and Bowling Green, and Gatling has not played in any meaningful games.

4. Center

Projected Starter: Joseph Ionata

Projected Backup: Will Reed

Ionata is coming in to take over the starting center job and Reed is the projected backup.

I rank this where it is because Reed does bring some experience from his time at Princeton. He did not play last season after transferring over, but I think he is going to be in the mix for a number of the backupc positions along the offensive line.

3. Right tackle

Projected Starter: Jameson Riggs

Projected Backup: Markell Samuel

Samuel brings experience from his days at App State and Oklahoma State and he is locked into a battle with Riggs for the starting right tackle spot.

I think Riggs is the favorite entering fall camp, but this one could go either way. Like Reed, I think that Samuel is going to be in the mix for a number of backup spots along the line of scrimmage due to his experience.

Projected starters: Gavin Harris and Chris Corbo

Projected backups: Spencer Mermans and Kevin Roche Jr

Georgia Tech is going to use all four of these guys quite a bit and I think this is a strong group heading into the season.

Harris and Corbo have real receiving potential, while Mermans is going to be the blocker in this offense. It was encouraging to see Roche Jr have as good of a spring as he did and that should make this a very deep position for the Yellow Jackets.

Projected starters: Justice Haynes

Projected backup: Malachi Hosley

This is the group that fans should be most confident in the depth and it is not particularly close.

Hosley should be viewed as more of a 1B running back than a typical backup. He was the best running back on the team last season. averaging over seven yards per carry.

The Yellow Jackets have arguably the best running back duo in the ACC and one of the most reliable in the country heading into 2026.