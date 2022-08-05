Final Two-Deep Depth Chart Projections for Georgia Tech
During the last two weeks leading up to fall camp, I have been giving my thoughts on the potential depth chart for Georgia Tech and explaining why I have those players starting. Fall camp is officially underway and it is time to give out my final two-deep depth chart projections for Georgia Tech ahead of the 2022 season.
You can go check out each of the individual position projections and breakdowns at the links below:
Here are my predictions for the two-deep depth chart for the 2022 season. It is fair to say to expect a lot of movement with this upcoming season.
Quarterback:
Starter: Jeff Sims
Backup: Zach Gibson
Sims will once again be the starter and I think he could be in for his best season. Gibson, the transfer from Akron, gets the slight edge over Clemson transfer Taisun Phommachanh.
Running Back:
Starter: Dontae Smith
Backup: Dylan McDuffie
Dontae Smith is looking to lead the rushing attack in 2022 and be a leader for this team, while I think Buffalo transfer Dylan McDuffie will take the backup duties because of his familiarity with running backs coach Mike Daniels. Louisville transfer Hassan Hall will factor in this season as well.
Wide Receiver:
Starting X Receiver: Leo Blackburn
Backup: James BlackStrain
Starting Z Receiver: Malachi Carter
Backup: Kalani Norris
Starting Slot Receiver: Nate McCollum
Backup: Malik Rutherford
This is a position that has young talent but is unproven. I think Blackburn is a potential star and Carter gives the group a veteran presence. I am excited to see if James BlackStrain can carve out a role in this offense. New receivers coach Del Alexander has some interesting pieces to work with.
Tight End:
Starter: Dylan Leonard
Backup: E.J. Jenkins
This group has been bringing in new faces and will be more utilized under offensive coordinator Chip Long. I think Jenkins could be used as a wide receiver in certain formations and converted wide receiver Peje' Harris is a nice receiving option as well.
Offensive Line:
Starting Left Tackle: Pierce Quick
Backup: Jakiah Leftwich
Starting Left Guard: RJ Adams
Backup: William Lay
Center: Weston Franklin
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
Backup: Will Scissum
Starting Right Guard: Paul Tchio
Backup: Paula Vaipulu
Starting Right Tackle: Jordan Williams
Backup: Jakiah Leftwich
The most important unit on the offense is the offensive line. The Yellow Jackets have brought four transfers in and I think three of them will be instant impact players. Jordan Williams is the veteran and leader up front and he could play either tackle spot. There could be some moving around with these guys, but this is how I project it.
Defensive Line:
Starting Defensive Ends: Keion White and Kyle Kennard
Backups: Kevin Harris and Noah Collins
Starting Defensive Tackles: T.K. Chimedza and Zeek Biggers
Backups: Makius Scott and Daniel Carson
This is a position I have expressed being worried about heading into this season and I still feel that way. There are just not enough proven playmakers at either position and it is going to take a big leap forward for several players to make this a better unit.
Linebackers:
Starters: Charlie Thomas and Ayinde Eley
Backups: Trenilyas Tatum and Demetrius Knight II
The most experienced position on the defense in 2022 is the linebackers. Charlie Thomas and Ayinde Eley are going to be the leaders of the defense and backups Trenilyas Tatum and Demetrius Knight II are experienced as well.
Secondary:
Starting Cornerbacks: Zamari Walton and Myles Sims
Backups: Kenyatta Watson and Kenny Bennett
Starting Nickel: LaMiles Brooks
Starting Safeties: Derrick Allen and Jaylon King
Backups: Kaleb Edwards and Jalen Huff
Improvement in the secondary is vital to this team's success and there are guys that can improve this unit. Georgia Tech brought in five transfers to give them some depth, something that has been lacking at this position and those guys could push for starting jobs. There is going to be a lot of competition at these positions and expect some shuffling around as the year goes on.
