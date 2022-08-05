During the last two weeks leading up to fall camp, I have been giving my thoughts on the potential depth chart for Georgia Tech and explaining why I have those players starting. Fall camp is officially underway and it is time to give out my final two-deep depth chart projections for Georgia Tech ahead of the 2022 season.

Here are my predictions for the two-deep depth chart for the 2022 season. It is fair to say to expect a lot of movement with this upcoming season.

Quarterback:

Georgia Tech's Jeff Sims enters a crucial 2022 season Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Jeff Sims

Backup: Zach Gibson

Sims will once again be the starter and I think he could be in for his best season. Gibson, the transfer from Akron, gets the slight edge over Clemson transfer Taisun Phommachanh.

Running Back:

Georgia Tech's Dontae Smith looks to lead the rushing attack in 2022 William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Dontae Smith

Backup: Dylan McDuffie

Dontae Smith is looking to lead the rushing attack in 2022 and be a leader for this team, while I think Buffalo transfer Dylan McDuffie will take the backup duties because of his familiarity with running backs coach Mike Daniels. Louisville transfer Hassan Hall will factor in this season as well.

Wide Receiver:

Georgia Tech wide receiver James BlackStrain looks for a breakout season in 2022 Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Starting X Receiver: Leo Blackburn

Backup: James BlackStrain

Starting Z Receiver: Malachi Carter

Backup: Kalani Norris

Starting Slot Receiver: Nate McCollum

Backup: Malik Rutherford

This is a position that has young talent but is unproven. I think Blackburn is a potential star and Carter gives the group a veteran presence. I am excited to see if James BlackStrain can carve out a role in this offense. New receivers coach Del Alexander has some interesting pieces to work with.

Tight End:

Georgia Tech tight end Dylan Leonard looks to be one of the leaders of the offense Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Dylan Leonard

Backup: E.J. Jenkins

This group has been bringing in new faces and will be more utilized under offensive coordinator Chip Long. I think Jenkins could be used as a wide receiver in certain formations and converted wide receiver Peje' Harris is a nice receiving option as well.

Offensive Line:

Starting Left Tackle: Pierce Quick

Backup: Jakiah Leftwich

Starting Left Guard: RJ Adams

Backup: William Lay

Center: Weston Franklin

Backup: Will Scissum

Starting Right Guard: Paul Tchio

Backup: Paula Vaipulu

Starting Right Tackle: Jordan Williams

Backup: Jakiah Leftwich

The most important unit on the offense is the offensive line. The Yellow Jackets have brought four transfers in and I think three of them will be instant impact players. Jordan Williams is the veteran and leader up front and he could play either tackle spot. There could be some moving around with these guys, but this is how I project it.

Defensive Line:

Georgia Tech Defensive End Keion White hopes to make an impact 247 Sports

Starting Defensive Ends: Keion White and Kyle Kennard

Backups: Kevin Harris and Noah Collins

Starting Defensive Tackles: T.K. Chimedza and Zeek Biggers

Backups: Makius Scott and Daniel Carson

This is a position I have expressed being worried about heading into this season and I still feel that way. There are just not enough proven playmakers at either position and it is going to take a big leap forward for several players to make this a better unit.

Linebackers:

Georgia Tech linebacker Demetrius Knight II is hoping for a breakout season Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Charlie Thomas and Ayinde Eley

Backups: Trenilyas Tatum and Demetrius Knight II

The most experienced position on the defense in 2022 is the linebackers. Charlie Thomas and Ayinde Eley are going to be the leaders of the defense and backups Trenilyas Tatum and Demetrius Knight II are experienced as well.

Secondary:

Georgia Tech safety Jaylon King is hoping to step up as a starter in 2022 Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Starting Cornerbacks: Zamari Walton and Myles Sims

Backups: Kenyatta Watson and Kenny Bennett

Starting Nickel: LaMiles Brooks

Starting Safeties: Derrick Allen and Jaylon King

Backups: Kaleb Edwards and Jalen Huff

Improvement in the secondary is vital to this team's success and there are guys that can improve this unit. Georgia Tech brought in five transfers to give them some depth, something that has been lacking at this position and those guys could push for starting jobs. There is going to be a lot of competition at these positions and expect some shuffling around as the year goes on.

