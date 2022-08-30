Former Georgia Tech Safety Juanyeh Thomas Released by Dallas Cowboys

Juanyeh Thomas is going to have to find a new home after being released by the Dallas Cowboys today.

The former Georgia Tech standout had a solid preseason for the Cowboys, including the game winning interception against the Seattle Seahawks this past weekend. Unfortunately, he will not get to carry on with one of the NFL's best defenses this season.

Former Georgia Tech defensive back Juanyeh Thomas was released by the Dallas Cowboys today Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Every NFL team is making roster moves today to try and get down to the 53-man roster limit. After a player is released, he can sign with any team in the league. Hopefully, Thomas will catch on soon with another NFL squad and see the field this season.

Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Juanyeh Thomas will look to land with another NFL team Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

In his first season as a starter for Georgia Tech, Thomas finished with 60 tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception. In 2020, he had similar stats with 59 tackles, two forced fumbles, and an interception. During Thomas's last season in 2021, he set a career-high in tackles with 81 and had one sack, and two forced fumbles. He got better in every season and that should be appealing to NFL teams.

The NFL Combine was a chance for Thomas to show why he should be picked in the NFL Draft and he did not disappoint. He ran a 4.55 40-yard dash, which is impressive for someone that is 6'1 212 LBS. He had 17 bench press reps and a 34-inch vertical jump.

