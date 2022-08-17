After the defensive backs went on Tuesday, it was time for the wide receivers and running backs to speak to the media on Wednesday after practice. First up was wide receivers coach Del Alexander, who is in his first season as the receivers coach at Georgia Tech.

Here is everything that Alexander had to say.

1. On how it has been adjusting because he was not here in the spring...

"Its been good, its been a smooth transition, minus the foundation that you get in spring practice. I am working the guys hard, putting in a little overtime to make up for the lost time, but the guys have responded, they are putting in consecutive days and working hard and I think they are trying to learn little, suttle things that are going to help us win."

2. On what he has seen from Ryan King so far in fall camp...

"Well he is doing a lot of things well, he understands our offense, he gives us great effort, and he is trying to meet expectations, like all the guys are. The things that he can do better is show that he can help us win in tough times. When the game is on the line and we are in the fourth quarter, I am looking for grit, but I have to make sure you are smart and understand what you are doing. That's one of the things, getting tired, but being able to fight through that and also be smart and understand the situations, it is something that I am asking him to do, because if I overload him, he loses his concentration and we are just working on that."

3. On the competition at slot receiver...

"The competition at the slot position, there is competition throughout the room. We just put together two weeks and this week the theme was to compete for playing time. We were competing for consistency, we are competing to understand the offense, give effort, show explosiveness. This week is for competing for playing time at each position. Our slots are Nate (McCollum), Malik (Rutherford), and Jamal (Haynes) and the tough part about where we are right now is is a couple of those guys have been playing really really well. They could be competing against each other, they could be competing against other guys at other spots and not be limited to one position."

4. On Malachi Carter...

"Malachi has made a lot of plays this summer, he does understand our offense. He is a leader when it comes to contributing and having stats, but again, having a clean slate also means proving it to me. I try not to pass judgment without the opportunity to evaluate. Whatever he did in the past is great, but I am asking him to do things every single day. You've seen him catch the ball here at practice or in the stadium, but I am hard to please, so I always want more and I still have another couple of weeks to strain them and to push for more because you only get one shot at it when we play on that Monday."

5. On EJ Jenkins and his potential...

"He is a giant. As a coach, as a wide receivers coach, you like giants because you can get a mismatch. I think with EJ's size and things fundamentally that he knows he has to work on and we are really trying to detail those things. When it comes to a mismatch, he is a guy that should be able to win 1-on-1 in the boundary and that is the goal there with him first and then trying to make him something else or use him in multiple spots is something that we grow to. Unique size, working on him being a receiver every down and that is something that takes time and we are trying to, we are running out of time, but that is what we are working on."

6. On if he has coached a player with Jenkins size before...

"Close. Not weight-wise but I have coached a couple of trees in the last five years that did a great job for me."

7. On his relationship with Coach Long...

"The learning curve is only in the vocabulary. Not in the mindset, not in the expectations, for us coaches that have worked for him, not necessarily in the mindsets and philosophy as far as the offense goes. Coach Long and I are like brothers, he is screaming at me and I am screaming back at him. The thing that I can do better than someone that hasn't worked with him is I know the ins and outs a little bit of how he thinks, I can get in the room and detail some of the things a little bit better because of my experience with him and then that allows him to not have to spread himself out and say I have to help you with these wide receivers and that kinda helps him focus on the detail and the plan and allows me the freedom to close my door and do what I do to develop guys and get them ready to play."

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Charlie Thomas ranked among best 2022 linebacker prospects ESPN's Todd McShay

Everything Defensive backs coach Travares Tillman said after Tuesday's Practice

What Kaleb Edwards, Derrik Allen, and Kenan Johnson said after Tuesday's practice

Darren Waller ranked 58th in NFL's top 100 players list

What Offensive linemen Weston Franklin and Pierce Quick had to say after Monday's practice

Everything Offensive line coach Brent Key said after Monday's practice

Former Georgia Tech Baseball star Xzavion Curry set to make MLB Debut

AP Top 25: Georgia Tech set to face five ranked opponents

Georgia Tech Football: Wide Receiver Recruiting Board for August

Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins praises Jeff Sims after first scrimmage