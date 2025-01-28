How to watch, stream Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Oregon State Beavers men's basketball: TV channel, game time, predictions
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-6, 6-2 WCC) and the Oregon State Beavers (16-6, 6-3 WCC) meet again for the second time this season when they go toe-to-toe in a pivotal West Coast Conference matchup Tuesday night at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
The Beavers came out victorious in the first matchup between future Pac-12 schools that took place down in Corvallis, Oregon, on Jan. 16. Michael Rataj scored 29 points as Oregon State capitalized off timely shots down the stretch of regulation and overtime to come away with a 97-89 win over the Zags, who then dropped a second game in a row in a 103-99 defeat to Santa Clara just a few days later.
With six days in between games to stew in their back-to-back losses, the Bulldogs bounced back in dominant fashion against Portland on Saturday. Led by Ben Gregg's 24 points, Gonzaga thumped the Pilots, 105-63, while knocking down 12 3-pointers and recording 31 assists in the process. Michael Ajayi put together one of his best performances in a Zags uniform, adding 20 points and eight rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench.
"I liked our spirit," Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said after the game. "I thought we did a really nice job defensively for long, long stretches of that game. And then offensively, we had a good flow, good diversity."
The Beavers enter the matchup off the heels of an 83-69 triumph over Santa Clara on Saturday. Rataj led the way with 30 points while knocking down all 10 of his attempts from the free-throw line. The 6-foot-9 junior is No. 3 in the league at 18.2 points per game.
Here's more on how to watch the Bulldogs take on the Beavers.
HOW TO WATCH GONZAGA VS. OREGON STATE
Who: Gonzaga and Oregon State go toe-to-toe for the second time this season
When: 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET | Tuesday, Jan. 28
Where: McCarthey Athletic Center
TV: ESPN2
Our prediction: Gonzaga 84, Oregon State 76
