Former Jackson State Assistant Coach Joins The Sacramento State Staff
Tim Brewster has accepted a new role as the senior associate head coach at Sacramento State. The veteran football coach has over three decades of experience at both the collegiate and NFL levels.
Former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders hired him as an offensive assistant and tight ends coach in 2022. Brewster's wealth of experience helped to boost the Tigers to two SWAC Championships. He left JSU to join Coach Prime at Colorado.
He is well-known for his work with tight ends and previously coached at the University of Florida, where he guided Kyle Pitts to win the John Mackey Award and become the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history.
When Jackson State shifted to an "Air Raid" system under the new offensive coordinator Brett Bartolone, Brewster concentrated on improving the tight end position, which was a crucial element in the Tigers' offensive scheme.
His addition to the staff was part of a broader effort to strengthen Jackson State's offensive versatility and recruiting reach.
Career Highlights
- Collegiate Head Coach: Brewster served as the head coach at the University of Minnesota from 2007 to 2010, leading the Gophers to two bowl appearances. Interim head coach at UNC Charlotte.
- NFL Experience: He spent five seasons as an NFL assistant coach, including time with the San Diego Chargers and Denver Broncos
- FBS Background: Brewster has coached at seven FBS schools, including Texas, North Carolina, Florida State, Florida, Texas A&M, and Mississippi State.
- Recruiting Success: Known as an accomplished recruiter, Brewster helped assemble top-ranked recruiting classes at North Carolina and Florida State, earning recognition as one of the nation's top recruiters.
- Player Development: He has developed 12 NFL tight ends, including two John Mackey Award winners and several players who went on to sign NFL contracts.
Move to Sacramento State
Last season, Brewster served as the interim head coach at UNC Charlotte. Tuesday's announcement revealed that the veteran coach has accepted the position of senior associate head coach at Sacramento State under new head coach Brennan Marion.
This move marks a new chapter in Brewster's successful coaching career, where he is expected to utilize his extensive experience in player development, recruiting, and program building for the Hornets.
