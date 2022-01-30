HBCU Stars, Coach Captured the Spotlight at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
The HBCU players and coaches were outstanding at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Alabama A&M assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Duane Taylor proved head coach Jeff Fisher was right to have him as the American team's offensive coordinator. And Jackson State's James Houston had to open many eyes of NFL teams in need of a pass rusher.
HBCU Stars, Coach Shined!
GLASS WAS OUTSTANDING
It was the "Aqeel Glass Show" for most of the bowl game. He completed 9-of-11 passes for 141 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions and sacks on the afternoon. If Glass' team had prevailed, it was little doubt that the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year wouldn't have won the game MVP Trophy. Instead, Southeastern Louisiana's Cole Kelley's and his National team prevailed and raised the MVP hardware after the contest.
Glass carved through the National defense on two drives resulting in 10 points.
His laser 11-yard touchdown pass to Nicholls State's wideout Dai'Jean Dixon ended the American squad's 6-play, 68-yard drive to lead 14-0 early in the 2nd quarter.
Glass and Dixon connected again on a gorgeous 47-yard strike to the National's eight-yard line. Glass missed on his only two incompletions of the tilt, and placekicker James McCourt eventually booted a 24-yard field goal. The American team led 17-3 in the 3rd stanza due to Glass' play-making at quarterback.
On the final possession, Coach Taylor put the football in the hands of his trusted quarterback to lead the final drive. Glass put the American team in position to win the contest, but McCourt's 46-yard attempt curved to the left and failed.
The 6-3, 220-pound Civil Engineering graduate has the wares for the NFL. Did he display enough for one team to take note of his talent, intelligence, poise, and skills?
COACH DUANE TAYLOR'S TIME TO SHINE
NFL Network's Bucky Brooks gushed all over the production team's meeting with AAMU's Duane Taylor. Taylor had a difficult life growing up and took care of his siblings. He told the network's Michael Yam that "it was an honor [to coach the bowl game]. God puts you in situations to get you where he wants you to be."
Further into the live conversation, Taylor shared, "I have a really smart group. They work hard, and they have dreams and aspirations of playing on the next level. So, it's my job to help them get there. It's been a great experience."
Taylor's offense recorded 24 points and 408 total yards of offense with 290 passing yards and 118 rushing yards.
The unit gained 7.8 yards per play (14.5 yards per completion, 4.7 yards per rush).
They were 4-4 inside on red-zone chances, scoring three touchdowns and one field goal. However, Taylor's offense lost two fumbles, one interception, and converted 50% of third downs (4/8) and fourth-down (1/2) attempts. The American team led the time of possession at 30:01 to 29:59.
Taylor has been a productive assistant and offensive coordinator under head coach Connell Maynor for several years. I will not be surprised if an HBCU or FCS team should hire Taylor next season for a head coaching opportunity.
JAMES HOUSTON IS 'THEE PROBLEM'
I must disagree with the statisticians for the Collegiate Bowl contest. James Houston's official stats did not mirror how effective he was affecting the National quarterbacks in the game.
Officially, Houston registered one solo tackle and two pass breakups. Houston harassed quarterback Cole Kelley with at least five pressures and three quarterback hits on one drive for my stats. Also, he was jarring and chattering most of the afternoon with the National offensive linemen.
On the last drive for Kelley, the Jackson State star was double-teamed. He definitely became "THEE PROBLEM" for Marvin Lewis' guys.
OTHER HBCU PLAYERS GAME STATS
- Florida A&M's defensive back Markquese Bell had four tackles. He affected a couple of passes that did not show up on the game stats.
- Jackson State's cornerback C.J. Holmes notched three tackles.
- Tennessee State's defensive back Cory Rahman registered one tackle.
