HBCU Stars, Coach Captured the Spotlight at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

It was the "Aqeel Glass Show" for most of the bowl game. He completed 9-of-11 passes for 141 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions and sacks on the afternoon. If Glass' team had prevailed, it was little doubt that the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year wouldn't have won the game MVP Trophy. Instead, Southeastern Louisiana's Cole Kelley's and his National team prevailed and raised the MVP hardware after the contest.

Glass carved through the National defense on two drives resulting in 10 points.

His laser 11-yard touchdown pass to Nicholls State's wideout Dai'Jean Dixon ended the American squad's 6-play, 68-yard drive to lead 14-0 early in the 2nd quarter.

Glass and Dixon connected again on a gorgeous 47-yard strike to the National's eight-yard line. Glass missed on his only two incompletions of the tilt, and placekicker James McCourt eventually booted a 24-yard field goal. The American team led 17-3 in the 3rd stanza due to Glass' play-making at quarterback.

On the final possession, Coach Taylor put the football in the hands of his trusted quarterback to lead the final drive. Glass put the American team in position to win the contest, but McCourt's 46-yard attempt curved to the left and failed.

The 6-3, 220-pound Civil Engineering graduate has the wares for the NFL. Did he display enough for one team to take note of his talent, intelligence, poise, and skills?