Illinois Basketball Report Card: Grades vs. Northwestern (Game 8)
Call it a disappointment or call it a learning lesson, but Illinois' 70-66 overtime loss to Northwestern in Evanston last Friday was, without question, a missed opportunity.
Leading through almost the entirety of regulation, the Illini (6-2, 0-1) had a chance to notch their first Big Ten win and build toward the best current version of themselves in anticipation of a showdown with new national No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday. First, they'll try to bounce back against Wisconsin on Tuesday (8 p.m. CT, on Peacock).
Until then, all that can be done is to take stock and, of course, hand out individual grades:
Kasparas Jakucionis: B+
Jakucionis hit huge shots when it counted – especially from 3-point range, where the rest of the Illini were shooting blanks – and added 10 rebounds and seven assists to his team-high 20 points. But he also committed four turnovers, struggled on defense and, for all his shot-making, could have been quite a bit more discerning in his shot selection. KJ giveth and he taketh away. But he did giveth a lot.
Tomislav Ivisic: B+
Ivisic was his typically productive self (15 points, 12 rebounds and five assists) while playing with impressive efficiency. The only beef? Illinois needed even more from him, and Ivisic seemed a little too content to go with the flow. In moments like Friday in Evanston, the Illini need Ivisic to command more attention and play the part of ball-buster, not wallflower.
Morez Johnson Jr.: B
As usual, Johnson was highly productive in a low minutes allotment – six points and five rebounds in 11 minutes. He was again quick to foul (he had two in his short stints), which coach Brad Underwood is going to have learn to stomach against certain Big Ten opponents. Illinois needed Johnson's physical presence on the floor against the Cats, and too often it wasn't there.
Tre White: B-
White may have been troubled by the same issues as Johnson – fouls – though he also seemed to be a less-than-ideal matchup against Northwestern's Nick Martinelli (27 points) and Brooks Barnhizer (17 points), who hoop like linebackers with anger management issues. In any case, White wasn't the answer Friday.
Kylan Boswell: B-
The Illini don't need Boswell to be a scorer every game, but his inefficient shooting (3-for-11 from the field and 0-for-3 from distance) are tough to swallow if he isn't moving the needle elsewhere. Against NU, his five rebounds and two assists (against three turnovers) weren't enough.
Will Riley: C-
When the rest of the Illini were wilting against the Wildcats' physicality in the first half, Riley rolled up his sleeves and powered through Northwestern defenders for a floater and a trip to the line (where he converted a pair of free throws). But he offered very little else, including an 0-for-6 egg from behind the arc – Riley's first game as an Illini without a 3.
Ben Humrichous: D+
Five rebounds and two blocks are all that saved Humrichous from a failing grade, because the rest of the stat sheet – as well as the eyeball test – were suggested he was out of his depth. An 0-for-9 outing – all 3-point attempts – is a nightmare scenario for the Illini from their designated gunner.
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn: D
In nine minutes, Gibbs-Lawhorn had three fouls and otherwise failed to dent the box score. Not his best night. Then again, that was the case across the board – from the coaching staff down – for Illinois.