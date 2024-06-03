2025 Cornerback Jaylen Bell Commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It was a busy weekend of official visits for coach Curt Cignetti and the Indiana staff, who picked up a commitment from cornerback Jaylen Bell.
"[Cignetti] saw Production Over Potential.. I am 100000% committed to the NEW Indiana University," Bell wrote in a post on X.
Bell is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound cornerback from Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga. He's a consensus three-star recruit, ranked No. 626 in the nation, No. 57 among cornerbacks and No. 68 in Georgia among class of 2025 recruits, per the 247 Sports Composite rankings.
Bell chose Indiana over offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Buffalo, Charlotte, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia State, Jackson State, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Louisville, LSU, UMass, Miami (FL), Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Tulane, South Florida and West Virginia.
During his junior season in 2023, Bell totaled 46 tackles and one interception. Grayson High School went 11-3 and reached the semifinals of the GHSA Class 7A state tournament in 2023. Bell is also on the track team and ran a 100-meter dash in 11.22 seconds.
Bell is the ninth member of Indiana's 2025 recruiting class under coach Curt Cignetti, which is ranked No. 33 in the nation and No. 9 in the Big Ten, per 247 Sports. He joins cornerback Chris McCorkle, defensive back Byron Baldwin, tight end Blake Thiry, linebacker Travares Daniels II, wide receiver LeBron Bond, defensive back Garrett Reese and offensive linemen Evan Parker and Matt Marek.
