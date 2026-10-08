The Indiana Hoosiers are back out on the road as they travel to Nebraska to take on the undefeated Cornhuskers. The Hoosiers lead the all-time series 11-9-3, but the series is tied 2-2 since Nebraska joined the conference in 2011.



The last meeting came in Bloomington and served as the Hoosiers coming out party as they blew out the Cornhuskers 56-7. That game was also on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff.

How to watch Indiana vs. Nebraska

Who: No. 7 Indiana at Nebraska

When: 12 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 10

Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska

TV: FOX. Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline)

Radio: Indiana Hoosier Sports Network; Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick

Indiana vs. Nebraska odds

Spread: Indiana -7.5

Moneyline: Indiana -305

Over/Under: 48.5



All odds are subject to change and are courtesy of DraftKings

Quick thoughts on Indiana vs. Nebraska

The Indiana Hoosiers got their first taste of being on the road last week at Rutgers, but Saturday's trip to Lincoln should be a different animal. A sold out Memorial Stadium should be frothing at the mouth for their Huskers to try to pull off an upset over the seventh-ranked Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers have been dropping slightly in the polls every week as AP voters are still not convinced this team is as good as last year and the program still has not earned the benefit of the doubt from some of the national media.

Indiana looks like they are hitting its stride at the right time. Quarterback Josh Hoover had his best game as a Hoosier last week, and IU's offense had four players go over 100 yards (2 rushing, 2 receiving).



Most importantly, Indiana played a clean game. IU did not commit a penalty, nor did they turn the ball over last week. Nebraska has not been so fortunate. The Huskers had a whopping 16 penalties in last week's win over Maryland. That is a recipe for getting beat.

Indiana's defense will finally be at full strength too. Cornerback AJ Harris, who started the first game, and defensive lineman Daniel Ndukwe are both available to play. Harris has missed all but seven snaps for the Hoosiers this season and was being counted on to be a major part of the secondary.

Special teams could play a major role in the outcome of Saturday's game. Both teams have had their struggles. Indiana has muffed two punts and Nico Radicic missed two makeable kicks last week, while Nebraska is connecting on just 50% of their field goals.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER