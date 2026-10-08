How To Watch Indiana vs Nebraska: TV Channel, Kickoff Time, Odds
In this story:
The Indiana Hoosiers are back out on the road as they travel to Nebraska to take on the undefeated Cornhuskers. The Hoosiers lead the all-time series 11-9-3, but the series is tied 2-2 since Nebraska joined the conference in 2011.
The last meeting came in Bloomington and served as the Hoosiers coming out party as they blew out the Cornhuskers 56-7. That game was also on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff.
How to watch Indiana vs. Nebraska
Who: No. 7 Indiana at Nebraska
When: 12 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 10
Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska
TV: FOX. Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline)
Radio: Indiana Hoosier Sports Network; Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick
Indiana vs. Nebraska odds
Spread: Indiana -7.5
Moneyline: Indiana -305
Over/Under: 48.5
All odds are subject to change and are courtesy of DraftKings
Quick thoughts on Indiana vs. Nebraska
The Indiana Hoosiers got their first taste of being on the road last week at Rutgers, but Saturday's trip to Lincoln should be a different animal. A sold out Memorial Stadium should be frothing at the mouth for their Huskers to try to pull off an upset over the seventh-ranked Hoosiers.
The Hoosiers have been dropping slightly in the polls every week as AP voters are still not convinced this team is as good as last year and the program still has not earned the benefit of the doubt from some of the national media.
Indiana looks like they are hitting its stride at the right time. Quarterback Josh Hoover had his best game as a Hoosier last week, and IU's offense had four players go over 100 yards (2 rushing, 2 receiving).
Most importantly, Indiana played a clean game. IU did not commit a penalty, nor did they turn the ball over last week. Nebraska has not been so fortunate. The Huskers had a whopping 16 penalties in last week's win over Maryland. That is a recipe for getting beat.
Indiana's defense will finally be at full strength too. Cornerback AJ Harris, who started the first game, and defensive lineman Daniel Ndukwe are both available to play. Harris has missed all but seven snaps for the Hoosiers this season and was being counted on to be a major part of the secondary.
Special teams could play a major role in the outcome of Saturday's game. Both teams have had their struggles. Indiana has muffed two punts and Nico Radicic missed two makeable kicks last week, while Nebraska is connecting on just 50% of their field goals.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Sammy, a native of New York City, is a 2009 graduate from Indiana University with a degree from the School of HPER (Public Health) in Sports Communication and Broadcasting. He started Hoosier Huddle in July of 2013 and has been the statistician for Indiana Football radio broadcasts since 2019. He also has a Masters Degree in Physical Education from Canisius College in Buffalo, NY. He is a member of the Football Writers Association of America and a voter for the Outland Trophy, Ray Guy Award, Lou Groza Award, Eddie Robinson Award and the FWAA All-American Team.