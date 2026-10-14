Sonny Dykes' Criticism of Indiana QB Josh Hoover Hasn't Aged Well

Josh Hoover came to Indiana with massive shoes to fill. Replacing Fernando Mendoza was never going to be a seamless transition after he won everything that he possibly could have during his year in Bloomington.



But there was something else that Hoover could win at IU that was outside the scope of Mendoza's shoes — the breakup. Specifically, the TCU breakup.



After his former coach, Sonny Dykes, went on the offensive to criticize Hoover, it became as clear as ever that it was indeed a breakup.

It's impossible for Dykes to have been more wrong about Hoover

Let's back up a second. Just in case you forgot what Dykes said about Hoover a couple of months after he transferred to Indiana, well, here you go.

NEW: TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes takes a SHOT at QB Josh Hoover, who left for Indiana…



“Josh started 31 games here as a quarterback, and (HE) turned the ball over 42 times.” 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wHFnv4gojK — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) March 25, 2026

Yeah ... about that.



Hoover and the Hoosiers reached the halfway point, and we're still waiting on him to throw an interception. But look beyond the 17-0 TD-INT ratio, which can often lack context, even though we're talking about someone who just led a very Mendoza-like comeback win at Nebraska.

Through six games, Hoover has just one turnover-worthy play, and it happened in a harmless matchup against FCS Howard (per PFF).



I know what you're thinking — how rare is that at the Power Conference level?

Among the 68 Power Conference quarterbacks with at least 100 drop-backs, Hoover is one of six quarterbacks with one or fewer turnover-worthy plays. Among those six quarterbacks, Hoover and Cincinnati quarterback JC French IV are the only ones who haven't thrown an interception yet.

Let's take it a step further.



One might look at those numbers and assume that Hoover is just being cautious with the football, and that he's turned into a game manager. If that's the case, explain why he's tied for No. 3 among qualified Power Conference quarterbacks with an average depth of target of 11.7 yards?

Hoover has been efficient (10.6 yards per attempt) and smart with the football in ways that his previous coach is probably having a difficult time wrapping his head around.



Then again, maybe Dykes realized why his comment lacked context the second that he heard Curt Cignetti's response.

Indiana QB Josh Hoover caught some flack from TCU coach Sonny Dykes for his turnovers.



Curt Cignetti had Hoover's back this afternoon:



"When Josh got here, he met his two new best friends: Great defense and a really good run game.



"And he was never the same after that." #iufb pic.twitter.com/ERgpPUkKJ7 — Jared Kelly (@Jared_Kelly7) April 2, 2026

That was the best answer that Cignetti could've offered up. It's been mostly true, too.



IU is No. 5 in FBS in both scoring defense and yards per rush. There's no denying that both of those things have worked in Hoover's favor. It probably looks even better for Hoover that 2-3 TCU is without a Power Conference win (or a 14-point showing in those games) and it has eight turnovers in its first five post-Hoover games in 2026.

Don't dismiss what Hoover did without a run game on Saturday at Nebraska

Remember how I mentioned that Cignetti's response to Dykes has been "mostly" true. Well, on Saturday, IU had just 65 rushing yards against a Nebraska run defense that ranks No. 18 nationally. It was the Hoosiers' worst rushing performance since the 2024 semifinal loss at Notre Dame.

What did Hoover do without one of his two new best friends? He stepped up late and threw with precision, poise, and patience.



Both of IU's touchdowns in the comeback victory came in the form of on-target throws to the ascending Nick Marsh, who then did the rest of the work. That included a go-ahead score on a 4th-and-1 play in which IU's aforementioned run-game issues put the pressure on Hoover to sell the play-action and hit Marsh in stride.

THE HOOSIERS HAVE THE LEAD IN THE 4TH!



Hoover finds Nick Marsh for six! @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/0Owzu06spV — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2026

Hoover will inevitably have tougher throws to make on Saturday when Ohio State comes to Bloomington.



If he does end his streak of 129 passes without an interception — Darian Mensah is the only Power Conference quarterback with more attempts without a pick this year — some will move the goalposts and claim that Dykes was right to say that Hoover was too careless with the football.



That'll ignore the fact that Hoover helped put the defending champs firmly back into the Big Ten title race. Lord knows that the margin for error has been slim in two of IU's first three conference games.

It's fair to point out that Hoover hasn't been a perfect player during this 6-0 start. The mobility isn't a true strength and the deep-ball connection with Charlie Becker could continue to improve. There could come a point this season that proves too costly to overcome.

But so far, all Hoover has done is overcome the issues that his former coach dogged him for on his way out. Cignetti was right to say that Hoover hasn't been the same guy since he arrived at IU.



One thing is clear — we know which guy won the breakup.