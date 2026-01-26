Iowa Forward Named Naismith National Player Of The Week

On a team where youth and inexperience run wild, the Iowa Hawkeyes are sure getting a lot out of this senior.

Senior forward Hannah Stuelke has done wonders for the Hawkeyes this season. The Iowa native may not lead the team in scoring, but she's been recognized time and time again for her stellar play against the nation's top teams.

Coming off a stretch against three Top 15 opponents, Stuelke seemingly stole the show in every single game.

The 6-foot-2 forward cannot be denied, no matter who stands in her way. Stuelke could easily have another dominant effort in her game against UConn, though only time will tell as March Madness is in sight.

Stuelke Named Naismith National Player Of The Week

No surprise here 😎@StuelkeHannah is the Naismith National Player of the Week



17.3 PPG | 11.7 RPB | 3.6 APG pic.twitter.com/ESKaje3zOg — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) January 26, 2026

With a west coast trip looming, the Hawkeyes know they need Stuelke on her A-Game. Thankfully for the team, she has only continued to get better. Coming off a game with 18 points and 15 rebounds, it's no wonder that these awards have been thrown at her left and right.

Winning the Naismith weekly award is no joke and it's a testament to just how many eyes are on this team. It's easy to overlook a team like Iowa that hovered around the Top 10 this entire season, but now they're out to prove they have what it takes to beat No. 2 UCLA.

Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke (45) looks to score against the Michigan State Spartans Jan. 18, 2026 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Should the Hawkeyes get past the Bruins, on the road no less, Stuelke would be a huge part of that. In Iowa's three-game stretch against ranked opponents, she scored 52 points and grabbed 35 rebounds. She had a double-double in two of those games as she leads the team with six on the season.

This Girl Is On Fire

𝐃𝐞𝐛𝐛𝐢𝐞’𝐬 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭



Debbie Antonelli recaps the week of our Jersey Mike’s Naismith Women’s College Player of the Week, Hannah Stuelke, and the No. 10 Hawkeyes!@jerseymikes | @IowaWBB | @debbieantonelli | @StuelkeHannah | @B1Gwbball | pic.twitter.com/1ReDxGgmmZ — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) January 26, 2026

Other than her going 4-13 in 43 minutes against Maryland, Stuelke has shot at least 55% in four of her last five. Her 2026 included a 2-for-11 effort against Northwestern, where she nearly scored a season low eight points, but thankfully, things only picked up from there.

Of the women who played more than 20 minutes in the Iowa vs. Ohio State game, Stuelke had more rebounds (15) than four of them. What she's done this season is nothing short of impressive, as acknowledged by Debbie Antonelli.

Coming off a week where she averaged 16 points and 13 rebounds, Stuelke has a chance to set the world on fire with a dominant performance against the No. 2 team.

