Can Kansas Baseball Retain Manager Dan Fitzgerald Long-Term?

Although the Kansas baseball season ended on a sour note, the Jayhawks were one of the best stories in the entire NCAA. They hosted a Super Regional and were two wins away from reaching the College World Series for just the second time in school history.



Much of KU's success in recent years can be attributed to the tremendous job Dan Fitzgerald has done as the program's skipper. The 2026 squad tied the school record for most wins in a season and advanced to a Super Regional for the first time ever.

Fitzgerald signed a contract extension last offseason to keep him in Lawrence for years to come, but there is always the looming possibility of a bigger baseball school attempting to pry him away. Will the Jayhawks be able to keep Fitzgerald at the helm long-term after this historic run?

Fitzgerald's revised contract, signed last June, paid him a base salary of $675,000 during the 2026 campaign. He also has several incentives built into the deal, including a retention bonus and salary increases tied to certain milestones.

Right now, the former LSU assistant is under contract through 2032 after his deal was automatically extended following KU's Big 12 regular-season title run. As most people know, though, a coach of his caliber being under contract doesn't necessarily mean much after completing the type of turnaround he has at a school like Kansas.



There is no doubt Fitzgerald could earn more at a school in the SEC or Big Ten, likely north of $1 million annually, if not significantly more. The back-to-back Big 12 Coach of the Year is widely recognized as one of the best coaches in the sport for engineering KU's revitalization.

Kansas' head baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald walks to home plate during game two against the Texas Tech, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. | Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Although he has been linked to higher-profile jobs in the past, Fitzgerald has always shut down speculation about a potential departure, as most coaches would. Athletic Director Travis Goff has also made his confidence in Fitzgerald's retention known on several occasions when asked whether he believes he could coach elsewhere one day.



As of right now, there is no known threat from a bigger baseball school actively pursuing Fitzgerald. However, it may be necessary for the university to revisit his contract once again if it is truly committed to investing in baseball. He is simply the best thing that has happened to the program in a long time.