Javon Bardwell’s New Landing Spot Raises Questions About Why He Left Kansas

Last October, 5-star phenom Javon Bardwell became the first player to pledge to Kansas basketball's 2027 recruiting class. However, he backed out of his commitment earlier this month and reclassified to 2026.



It didn't take long for the Harlem, New York, native to decide where he wanted to spend his freshman year. He will be transferring to the Big East to play for Providence College during the 2026-27 season.

NEWS: 4⭐️ Javon Bardwell, a recent Kansas decommit, has committed to Providence, he told @Rivals.



After reclassifying into 2026, the 6-6 small forward is now a top-40 recruit in the class after previously ranking inside the top 20 in 2027.https://t.co/7qgNP6I7lP pic.twitter.com/LGBYHWpkNV — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) August 30, 2026

Bardwell is considered one of the best wings in this year's graduating class, slotting in at No. 36 in Rivals' recruiting rankings since he reclassified. According to most outlets, he was considered a top-15 prospect when he was a 2027 graduate.

Although it is understandable why the Overtime Elite product would want to play more meaningful minutes immediately at another program, it raises the question of why he decided to leave KU in the first place. The Jayhawks are still actively searching for another player to bolster their roster yet haven't had much luck, especially with Melvin Council Jr. out of the picture after he voluntarily dismissed his lawsuit against the NCAA.

Granted, Bardwell will be playing far more at Providence than he would have in Lawrence, but there was absolutely a spot for him this season. He could have easily carved out 10 to 15 minutes a game to start the season alongside other wing depth in Kohl Rosario and Dennis Parker Jr.



There are two ways of looking at this situation. Either Bardwell wasn't quite ready to play a big role from day one in a Jayhawk uniform, or the coaching staff believed it could bring in a more experienced player for one of its final two roster spots.

The latter would be a poor look for the KU coaching staff. Letting a 5-star talent slip through its fingers because they couldn't promise him playing time would be tough to justify.

If the Jayhawks don't land another transfer on the open market this offseason, they could end up regretting their decision to let Bardwell leave.

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