Javon Bardwell’s New Landing Spot Raises Questions About Why He Left Kansas
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Last October, 5-star phenom Javon Bardwell became the first player to pledge to Kansas basketball's 2027 recruiting class. However, he backed out of his commitment earlier this month and reclassified to 2026.
It didn't take long for the Harlem, New York, native to decide where he wanted to spend his freshman year. He will be transferring to the Big East to play for Providence College during the 2026-27 season.
Bardwell is considered one of the best wings in this year's graduating class, slotting in at No. 36 in Rivals' recruiting rankings since he reclassified. According to most outlets, he was considered a top-15 prospect when he was a 2027 graduate.
Although it is understandable why the Overtime Elite product would want to play more meaningful minutes immediately at another program, it raises the question of why he decided to leave KU in the first place. The Jayhawks are still actively searching for another player to bolster their roster yet haven't had much luck, especially with Melvin Council Jr. out of the picture after he voluntarily dismissed his lawsuit against the NCAA.
Granted, Bardwell will be playing far more at Providence than he would have in Lawrence, but there was absolutely a spot for him this season. He could have easily carved out 10 to 15 minutes a game to start the season alongside other wing depth in Kohl Rosario and Dennis Parker Jr.
There are two ways of looking at this situation. Either Bardwell wasn't quite ready to play a big role from day one in a Jayhawk uniform, or the coaching staff believed it could bring in a more experienced player for one of its final two roster spots.
The latter would be a poor look for the KU coaching staff. Letting a 5-star talent slip through its fingers because they couldn't promise him playing time would be tough to justify.
If the Jayhawks don't land another transfer on the open market this offseason, they could end up regretting their decision to let Bardwell leave.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04