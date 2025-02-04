KANSAS

Kansas Basketball Bounces Back with Blowout Win Over No. 8 Iowa State

The Jayhawks earned a big win over the Cyclones on Monday night.

Feb 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones center Dishon Jackson (1) shoots against Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Feb 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones center Dishon Jackson (1) shoots against Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Kansas basketball needed a statement win, and it delivered.

The No. 16 Jayhawks dominated No. 8 Iowa State, 69-52, at Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night, snapping their recent skid and proving once again that they don’t stay down for long. Kansas is now 5-1 in games following a loss this season, a testament to Bill Self’s ability to rally his team when it matters most.

This win also extended Kansas’ home winning streak against the Cyclones to seven games. Iowa State hasn’t won in Lawrence since 2017, and Monday’s matchup made it clear that Allen Fieldhouse is still one of the toughest places to play in college basketball.

Zeke Mayo lit it up from deep, scoring 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc and grabbing eight rebounds.

Hunter Dickinson was a force inside, adding 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Dajuan Harris Jr. chipped in 12 points and four assists while going a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. KJ Adams played a key role as well, finishing with six points and five assists.

By the Numbers:

  • Rebounds: Kansas outrebounded Iowa State 39-38.
  • Ball Movement: The Jayhawks dished out 21 assists on 29 made field goals.
  • Defense: Kansas forced 14 turnovers, turning those mistakes into easy points.

Box Score Highlights:

  • Zeke Mayo: 17 PTS, 8 REB, 5-6 3FG
  • Hunter Dickinson: 14 PTS, 9 REB, 4 BLK
  • Dajuan Harris Jr.: 12 PTS, 4 AST
  • KJ Adams: 6 PTS, 5 AST
  • AJ Storr: 8 PTS, 3 REB
  • Flory Bidunga: 4 PTS, 4 REB, 4 BLK

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

