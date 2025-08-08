Kansas Basketball Recruiting: 5-Star Phenom Baba Oladotun Reclassifies
The Kansas Jayhawks missed out on a top recruit Thursday when forward Billy White III committed to SMU. However, a new name has emerged on Bill Self’s recruiting board.
Baba Oladotun, who was previously the top-ranked rising junior in the nation, announced he is reclassifying to the 2026 class.
The 6-foot-9, 175-pound forward with a 6-foot-11 wingspan and 9-foot standing reach was the former No. 1 recruit in the 2027 class and has remained a superstar name for years.
Oladotun plays for the 17U Team Durant squad on the AAU circuit and boasts a wiry frame, similar to that of Durant.
Scouts agree he must continue to build his frame, but he is already considered one of the best pure scorers in recent recruiting history. He has also stated that he added 20 pounds in the past year.
The 5-star phenom attends James Hubert Blake High School in Maryland, where he will play one more season before moving up to the collegiate level. As a sophomore, he averaged 22.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.8 steals, leading his school to a dominant 23-2 record.
At just 16 years old, Oladotun is younger than many of his peers, yet his skill set has already set him apart from the rest.
Rivals recently rated him as the No. 6 player in the 2026 class in its updated rankings, while 247 Sports ranked him slightly lower at No. 8.
He holds offers from several premier programs, including Kentucky, Gonzaga, and Texas, among others.
Kansas offered him in mid-June, but it will need to ramp up its pursuit of the elite prospect in the coming weeks. With a decision potentially coming sooner than expected, the Jayhawks will look to secure an official visit in the near future.
Oladotun is expected to visit Maryland and Virginia Tech first, so it is essential that KU stay heavily involved.
Oladotun’s entry into this year’s recruiting trail gives KU another chance at a 5-star prize in an already competitive 2026 cycle that features names like Tyran Stokes, Brandon McCoy, and Caleb Holt. If the Jayhawks can earn a spot in his final list, they will be in position to contend for one of the most talented players in the country.
How Oladotun’s recruitment unfolds in the coming months could have a major impact on how Self and his coaching staff construct the 2026-27 roster once Darryn Peterson is gone.