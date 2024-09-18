Kansas Basketball Targeting Elite 2025 Five-Star Forward
Kansas basketball is in hot pursuit of elite five-star forward Nate Ament, a 6-foot-9 prospect from Manassas, Virginia, who is widely regarded as one of the top recruits in the 2025 class.
Ament, rated as the No. 3 overall player by On3, ranks No. 7 on 247Sports, No. 8 on ESPN, and No. 10 according to Rivals.
He has drawn significant attention from several top programs, including Duke, UConn, Kentucky, and North Carolina.
Kansas has kept a close eye on Ament throughout the summer, and the Jayhawks are making a concerted effort to secure a spot on his official visit list.
While Ament is in no rush to make a decision, Kansas checked in on the forward when the recruiting period opened last week and reportedly visited again on Wednesday, according to Rivals' Houston Wilson.
Ament visited Virginia on Sept. 14 as part of his recruitment process.
Playing for Team Loaded Virginia on the Adidas 3SSB circuit, Ament averaged 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 2.6 combined steals and blocks per game, showcasing his skills with a 59.2% true shooting percentage.
Despite the Adidas circuit not receiving the same attention as the Nike EYBL, Ament has established himself as one of the premier talents in the country.
Ament is considered one of the most promising prospects outside of 2025’s highly regarded trio of Cam Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, and Darryn Peterson.
While programs like Kansas continue to court him, BYU is also expected to remain in the mix for the standout forward.
