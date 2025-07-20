Kansas Recruiting Target Sets Three More Visits; Final Decision Looming
One of the top recruiting targets for the Kansas Jayhawks coaching staff is superstar prospect Tyran Stokes.
The mother of the top-rated player in the 2026 class revealed that he is planning to make additional trips to Oregon, USC, and Gonzaga before making his college decision.
Stokes, who attends Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks (CA), is the consensus No. 1 player in his graduating year.
Kansas and Stokes began gaining traction when he made his way to Lawrence this past April.
He previously visited Louisville in October 2024 and trekked out to Lexington to see Kentucky last month.
In the Friday interview, his mother mentioned that those three visits will be completed before the school year starts. She added that she thinks Stokes would like to make his college decision prior to his high school basketball season.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pound forward is a high-flying athlete with some of the best physical tools among the nation's rising seniors.
Stokes recently wrapped up his summer on the AAU circuit with a strong five-game showing at Peach Jam, averaging 22.2 points and 10.4 rebounds during that span.
The Louisville native appears to be favoring Kentucky in his recruitment, but KU is not out of the race to land his services just yet.
Assuming he sticks to this timeline, it shouldn't be too long before Stokes finds a school to call home.