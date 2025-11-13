Kansas Star S’Mya Nichols Proving to Be One of the Top Guards in NCAA
The Kansas women's basketball team continued its undefeated start on Wednesday evening with a 65–54 victory over Lamar.
Regan Williams led the way with an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double, but one Jayhawk has stood out among the rest through the first three games.
Overland Park native S'Mya Nichols is in the midst of an excellent campaign to begin her junior year. She is averaging a career-high 19.3 points and 6.7 assists with 3.0 rebounds on 55.9% shooting.
Her points-per-game mark is the 34th-highest in Division I among players who have appeared in at least three games and was No. 36 overall prior to yesterday's game, where her scoring output was relatively low by her standards with 15 points.
S'Mya Nichols is a Star for Kansas Women's Basketball
A Preseason All-Big 12 First Team selection and Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Preseason Watch List candidate, Nichols took on a leadership role last year after helping KU make the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2023–24 as a freshman.
However, she and head coach Brandon Schneider failed to lead the Jayhawks to a successful season and finished 16-14, missing postseason play altogether. Last season, she averaged 18.6 points but only 4.7 assists and nearly a 10% lower field goal percentage than she has shot so far this year, so she has already taken a significant leap forward.
Nichols is an excellent isolation scorer who can finish around the rim and has a fluid, quick jump shot. The former 5-star recruit has already lived up to her hype, but this year could prove to be her most important as Schneider faces questions about his job security.
MORE: Kansas Women’s Basketball Coach Brandon Schneider Facing Make-Or-Break Season
Considering the Lady Jayhawks have faltered in recent years, this might be the 11th-year head coach's final chance to finally lead the program to success.
However, that will only be possible with continued contributions from veterans like Nichols and highly touted recruits Jaliya Davis and Keeley Parks.
Nichols' next will come on Saturday, Nov. 15, against Missouri in KU's first real test of the year. The team will need her to be at her absolute best in order for the Jayhawks to come out of the Border Showdown victorious in T-Mobile Center.
MORE FROM KANSAS ON SI
Kansas Basketball Phenoms Named to NCAA Preseason Watch Lists
KU Should Retire the Numbers of These Kansas Basketball Icons: Part 2
Kansas Women’s Basketball Named a Finalist for Local 5-Star Prospect