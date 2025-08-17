Several Kansas Basketball Targets Named in ESPN’s Top High School Recruits List
While the Kansas Jayhawks have yet to secure a commitment in the 2026 recruiting class, Bill Self has been closely monitoring several prospects this summer on the Adidas 3SSB circuit and other high-profile events.
Next week begins a long slate of official visits with players in the Class of 2026, so the attention around KU recruiting is beginning to ramp up.
Earlier this week, ESPN analyst Paul Biancardi unveiled a list of the 'top 25 high school basketball players regardless of class.' That means the rankings feature student-athletes from different graduating years, not just 2026.
A handful of potential Jayhawk targets appeared on the list, including No. 1 overall player Tyran Stokes.
The high-flying forward was once considered the leading option for Kansas after taking a visit to Lawrence in April. However, Kentucky and Louisville are currently viewed as the leaders in his recruitment.
The No. 6 player in the rankings was Caleb Holt, who may be the top priority for Coach Self in 2026. Holt already has a NIL deal with Adidas which strengthens KU’s ties to his recruitment, and he was named MVP of the Adidas EuroCamp while also dominating on the EYBL circuit this summer.
Brandon McCoy came in at No. 7 on the list, while Baba Oladotun followed behind him at No. 8.
Oladotun was once the top-ranked prospect in the 2027 class but has become another option for the Jayhawks to pursue this year after he reclassified up to 2026 earlier this month.
Further down Biancardi's rankings at No. 19 was another familiar name — Toni Bryant. Bryant trekked out to the KU campus in March and is already scheduled to return for another official visit starting Nov. 2.
He is regarded as one of the best forwards in the 2026 class and a consensus 5-star talent who stands out on both ends of the floor.
The final significant name for Kansas on the list was Ryan Hampton, a top-10 player in the 2027 class who earned an offer last month.
The younger brother of former KU recruiting target and eventual NBA player RJ Hampton, Ryan is also viewed as a top prospect with outstanding physical gifts, though he is still refining his game as a rising junior.
It is clear that the coaching staff has its eyes on many elite-level players across multiple classes, but it remains to be seen whether it will land another blue-chip piece like Darryn Peterson in the coming years.