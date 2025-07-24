KANSAS

Top Kansas Recruiting Target to Visit KU During Late Night in the Phog

A top-20 guard prospect will officially visit Kansas for this year's edition of Late Night in the Phog in Allen Fieldhouse.

Joshua Schulman

Feb 8, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self watches his team during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
One of the top guards in the 2026 recruiting class is officially set to trek out to Lawrence.

Ikenna Alozie, a 5-star prospect from Dream City Christian School (AZ), will begin his Kansas Jayhawks visit on Oct. 16 and plans to remain in town for Late Night in the Phog.

Alozie is the No. 2 point guard and No. 12 overall player in Rivals' 2026 rankings.

He has a scheduled trip to Alabama and plans to see several other power schools among his top eight of Alabama, Arizona, Gonzaga, Houston, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, and Washington.

The 6-foot-2 playmaker is known for his elite speed and creativity with the ball. Alozie is also a tenacious defender who never lets up against opposing guards.

He led the Utah Prospects to an Adidas 3SSB U17 title last year and continued to shine this summer, averaging 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Prospects over 20 contests.

In a recent interview with ZAGSBLOG, Alozie discussed where KU stands.

"I think I fit pretty good," he stated. "The style of play is different. The culture they have there is crazy. Obviously, I’m trying to see how they’ll do this year. But the relationship with me and coach [Kurtis] Townsend, coach Bill Self, they’re just letting me know they’re coming hard for me."

Bill Self and his staff have clearly made Alozie a priority in the class, and the visit will go a long way in deciding KU’s chances.

The Jayhawks are looking to reload their backcourt with Darryn Peterson expected to be a one-and-done player, and they could start with a commitment from Alozie.

